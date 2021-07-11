Answer Man: How can we do a better job keeping America clean?

Q: My daughter has lived in Japan for 31 years as a missionary. Children there are the school janitors. They clean their own classrooms, and the habit carries over when they become adults. How can we do a better job keeping America clean?

A: Keep America Beautiful, a nonprofit organization established in 1953 that “inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment,” says its 2020 study on litter in America shows that litter on U.S. roadways is down by 54 percent since 2009.

However, there are still about 50 billion pieces of litter in the U.S.

The organization conducted a 2009 study that built on the science-based research started by KAB in 1969. The latest study provides an understanding of the quantity, composition, and sources of litter along roadways, waterways, and in non-roadway areas across the nation.