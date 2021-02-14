Answer Man: How did Dothan get its 'Circle City' nickname?

Q: How did Dothan get its “Circle City” nickname?

A: The name originated after motorists began using State Route 210 – known as Ross Clark Circle or “the Circle” to locals – to bypass downtown Dothan.

Many towns have alternate routes when the main route of a highway goes through town, but Dothan was the first in the nation to be encircled by a four-lane divided highway.

Built in 1957 and 1958, the nearly 14-mile beltway was sparsely developed in its early years. But soon offices, restaurants, stores and hotels began to open along the major thoroughfare less than three miles from the center of town.

The route is overlaid by three federal highways – U.S. 84, U.S. 231 and U.S. 431. The shortest distance between two points is a straight line, but the new bypass usually had a shorter travel time because it had a higher speed limit and few traffic lights.

As property along the route developed, the number of intersections and traffic volume increased. Over the last 35 years, the daily traffic count at U.S. 84 West and Ross Clark Circle went from about 40,000 to more than 80,000.