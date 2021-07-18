Answer Man: How did Emerald Lake in Dothan become a city park?

Q: How did Emerald Lake in Dothan become a city park?

A: When Northside Plaza subdivision was being developed in the 1960s, B & G Corporation sold the pond to the city.

The City Commission accepted the property – about 7.1 acres on the northeast corner of North Cherokee Avenue and Catalina Drive – at its regular meeting on Nov. 28, 1967.

The property was sold to the city for $1 “for the purpose of a public park and street right-of-way,” according to the warranty deed filed with Houston County.

Ted Bauman was president of B & G Corporation and Nathan Greenberg was secretary-treasurer.

Sometimes referred to as Bauman's Pond Park, Emerald Lake is one of 15 city parks (in addition to recreation centers, complexes, trails, and other facilities) managed by Dothan Leisure Services.

A drawing from the city engineer’s office accompanying the deed refers to the property as Rimson Park, but that name was dropped.

