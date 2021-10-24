Answer Man: How did George Washington Carver promote agricultural education?

Q: How did George Washington Carver promote agricultural education in the early part of the 20th century?
A: Before automobiles became practical, farmers were generally tied to their land and unable to travel for instruction, according to a pamphlet put out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the George Washington Carver Center.
From its inception, Booker T. Washington envisioned Tuskegee Institute as having an outreach mission.
“Soon after he arrived in Macon County to establish the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute in 1881, Washington began to make regular trips on horseback to talk, eat, and stay overnight with the rural people he hoped to educate at his school. It soon became evident to Washington, however, that those who needed education the most were the region's farmers…”
In 1896, Carver arrived at Tuskegee to head the school of agriculture.
“He carried Washington's practice of rural visits further by loading a buggy with tools and materials and traveling to farms on weekends to give practical demonstrations,” the pamphlet says. “This activity was formalized when Washington gained political support in 1897 from the Alabama State Legislature to establish the Tuskegee Agricultural Experiment Station, which included a four-wheeled coach, or ‘carry-all,’ loaded with tools, seed packets sent by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture James Wilson, and some boxed demonstration plants, to help educate farmers.”
Despite more formal methods to reach the rural population at Tuskegee Institute, including the Annual Negro Conference (1892), the Monthly Farmers' Institute (1898), and the Farmers' Short Courses in Agriculture (1904), Washington never forgot those who could not afford to or were unable to travel to such programs.
“Accordingly, Washington instructed a committee led by George Washington Carver to design a wagon that would carry equipment and perform demonstrations in the fields of the farmers,” the pamphlet says.
Washington took Carver’s plans to Morris K. Jesup, an American banker and philanthropist who was the president of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Jesup provided the financial support for the construction of a wagon and the purchase of mules, materials for the harnesses, and demonstration materials.
“The total cost was $674.50, with the wagon and harness constructed on the Tuskegee campus by the students,” the pamphlet says. “The newly named Jesup Agricultural Wagon left the Tuskegee campus on May 24, 1906, under the direction of George Bridgeforth of the Agricultural Department. In November 1906, supervision of the Movable School was taken over by Thomas Monroe ‘T.M.’ Campbell.”
Fully equipped, the Jesup Wagon carried a revolving churn, butter mold, diverse cultivator, planters, a cotton chopper, plows, different kinds of fertilizers, seeds, food stuffs, a milk tester, and a cream separator, as well as a number of charts and demonstration materials.
Over the years other Movable Schools, such as the Knapp Agricultural Truck and the Booker T. Washington Agricultural School on Wheels, expanded the mission beyond agriculture and eventually included a farm demonstration agent, a home agent and a registered nurse.
Carver is known for the more than 300 uses he found for peanuts and his work in promoting crop rotation. He gave an illustrated lecture at Wiregrass Memorial Stadium in Dothan during the first National Peanut Festival in 1938.