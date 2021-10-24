Answer Man: How did George Washington Carver promote agricultural education?

Q: How did George Washington Carver promote agricultural education in the early part of the 20th century?

A: Before automobiles became practical, farmers were generally tied to their land and unable to travel for instruction, according to a pamphlet put out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the George Washington Carver Center.

From its inception, Booker T. Washington envisioned Tuskegee Institute as having an outreach mission.

“Soon after he arrived in Macon County to establish the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute in 1881, Washington began to make regular trips on horseback to talk, eat, and stay overnight with the rural people he hoped to educate at his school. It soon became evident to Washington, however, that those who needed education the most were the region's farmers…”

In 1896, Carver arrived at Tuskegee to head the school of agriculture.