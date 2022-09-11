Answer Man: How did the five-day, 40-hour workweek come about?

Q: When did employees in the U.S. start working only five days a week and did people initially reject the idea?

A: The five-day, 40-hour workweek evolved over a period of years. While some businesses saw advantages in having employees work fewer hours, others predicted a decline in productivity. On the flip side, many employees feared that working fewer hours would translate into less pay.

A Wikipedia article says the first five-day workweek in the United States was instituted by a New England cotton mill in 1908 so that Jewish workers would not have to work on the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

In 1926, Henry Ford began shutting down his automotive factories for all of Saturday and Sunday. In 1929, the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America Union was the first union to demand and receive a five-day workweek.

In the latter half of the 19th century, workers in the building trades and similar industries marched for better working conditions. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, originally part of the Department of Interior, began collecting employment data in 1884, and published its First Annual Report containing a study on industrial depressions in 1886.

The bureau was moved to the Labor Department when that department was established in 1913.

In 1915, the bureau’s commissioner, Royal Meeker, launched the Monthly Labor Review. It includes information about the labor force, the economy, employment, inflation, productivity, occupational injuries and illnesses, and wages.

According to an article by Jonathan Grossman on the Labor Department’s website, the Supreme Court had been one of the major obstacles to wage-hour and child-labor laws.

“Among notable cases is the 1918 case of Hammer v. Dagenhart in which the Court by one vote held unconstitutional a Federal child-labor law,” the article says. “Similarly in Adkins v. Children's Hospital in 1923, the Court by a narrow margin voided the District of Columbia law that set minimum wages for women. During the 1930's, the Court's action on social legislation was even more devastating.”

In 1933, under the "New Deal" program, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's advisers developed a National Industrial Recovery Act (NRA).

“The act suspended antitrust laws so that industries could enforce fair-trade codes resulting in less competition and higher wages,” the article says. “On signing the bill, the President stated: ‘History will probably record the National Industrial Recovery Act as the most important and far-reaching legislation ever enacted by the American Congress.’”

As an early step of the NRA, Roosevelt promulgated a President's Reemployment Agreement "to raise wages, create employment, and thus restore business."

“Employers signed more than 2.3 million agreements, covering 16.3 million employees,” the article says. “Signers agreed to a workweek between 35 and 40 hours and a minimum wage of $12 to $15 a week and undertook, with some exceptions, not to employ youths under 16 years of age.”

In the meantime, various industries developed more complete codes.

“The Cotton Textile Code was the first of these and one of the most important,” the article says. “It provided for a 40-hour workweek, set a minimum weekly wage of $13 in the North and $12 in the South, and abolished child labor. The President said this code made him ‘happier than any other one thing...since I have come to Washington, for the code abolished child labor in the textile industry.’ He added: ‘After years of fruitless effort and discussion, this ancient atrocity went out in a day.’”

On "Black Monday," May 27, 1935, the Supreme Court disarmed the NRA as the major depression-fighting weapon of the New Deal.

“The 1935 case of Schechter Corp. v. United States tested the constitutionality of the NRA by questioning a code to improve the sordid conditions under which chickens were slaughtered and sold to retail kosher butchers,” the article says. “All nine justices agreed that the act was an unconstitutional delegation of government power to private interests. Even the liberal Benjamin Cardozo thought it was ‘delegation running riot.’ Though the ‘sick chicken’ decision seems an absurd case upon which to decide the fate of so sweeping a policy, it invalidated not only the restrictive trade practices set by the NRA-authorized codes, but the codes' progressive labor provisions as well.”

The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 (FLSA), a piece of federal legislation that set workplace standards in some industries, was among 121 bills that Roosevelt signed into law on June 24, 1938.

“Against a history of judicial opposition, the depression-born FLSA had survived, not unscathed, more than a year of Congressional altercation,” the article says. “In its final form, the act applied to industries whose combined employment represented only about one-fifth of the labor force. In these industries, it banned oppressive child labor and set the minimum hourly wage at 25 cents, and the maximum workweek at 44 hours.”

Later refinements resulted in the 40-hour workweek that workers know today.

In a “fireside chat” the night before the signing, Roosevelt said: "Do not let any calamity-howling executive with an income of $1,000 a day, ...tell you...that a wage of $11 a week is going to have a disastrous effect on all American industry."