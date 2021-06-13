Answer Man: How do I enroll in the CodeRED system?

Q: How do I enroll in Alabama’s new system to notify residents of missing person alerts throughout the state?

A: The high-speed notification system, called CodeRED, was unveiled on May 25 to highlight National Missing Children’s Day.

The system provides alerts via phone, text, email, and social media. Those who enroll can select the way they want to be alerted.

According to the website, CodeRed notifications will be sent for a variety of emergency situations or critical community alerts such as evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices, and missing child reports.

To enroll, visit www.alea.gov and click on the CodeRED logo displayed on Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s homepage. You can also enroll by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 from any mobile device.

The Alabama Fusion Center will use the new system to issue alerts and will deliver information throughout the state or in a targeted area, depending on the situation.