Answer Man: How do I enroll in the CodeRED system?

Q: How do I enroll in Alabama’s new system to notify residents of missing person alerts throughout the state?
A: The high-speed notification system, called CodeRED, was unveiled on May 25 to highlight National Missing Children’s Day.
The system provides alerts via phone, text, email, and social media. Those who enroll can select the way they want to be alerted.
According to the website, CodeRed notifications will be sent for a variety of emergency situations or critical community alerts such as evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices, and missing child reports.
To enroll, visit www.alea.gov and click on the CodeRED logo displayed on Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s homepage. You can also enroll by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 from any mobile device.
The Alabama Fusion Center will use the new system to issue alerts and will deliver information throughout the state or in a targeted area, depending on the situation.
The AFC is an information-sharing organization designed to combine or “fuse” information between federal, state, tribal, and local government, private sector entities, and the intelligence community. Its personnel issue all state alerts, including AMBER Alerts for missing children who have been abducted and are believed to be in danger of serious bodily injury or death.
AFC Director Jay Moseley said participation in this emergency notification system will provide a direct conduit between public safety officials and local communities.
Amber Alerts and Blue Alerts will continue to be relayed over the Wireless Emergency Alerts system, in addition to being distributed on the CodeRED platform. Missing and Endangered Persons Alerts and Emergency Missing Child Alerts will only be distributed over the CodeRED platform.