Answer Man: How do you safely drive through a roundabout?

Q: How do you safely drive through a roundabout?

A: Some motorists despise roundabouts because they require drivers to take the time to judge and enter a gap in circulating traffic.

A roundabout is a circular intersection designed to slow the speed of vehicles. Traffic travels at low speed around a central island and entering traffic must yield to circulating traffic.

The Federal Highway Administration lists three steps in navigating a roundabout: Slow down, look around, and be ready to yield.

According to the FHA, going slower provides more time to make decisions and be better prepared to yield to other road users. By entering the roundabout at a slower speed, crashes that do happen are much less severe. Slowing down helps drivers do a better job seeing pedestrians and bicycles and sharing the road with them.

If a roundabout has more than one lane of circulating traffic, drivers should choose the lane for where they want to go after the roundabout. Signs and markings help them select a lane.

Like most other intersections, drivers use the left lane to go left, the right lane to go right, and either lane to go straight through, unless otherwise indicated. Drivers should keep looking around and check the crosswalks to see if anyone is waiting to cross or is already crossing. Drivers should be ready to stop and let them safely finish.

Drivers must yield to traffic in all lanes of the roundabout, not just in the lane closest to them. If large vehicles like trucks or buses are in the roundabout, drivers should give them space and avoid driving next to them inside the roundabout. Drivers should follow the pavement markings to stay in the correct lane as they leave the roundabout. They should look around one more time for anyone in the crosswalk and be ready to yield as the drivers exit.

According to the FHA, modern roundabouts reduce severe crashes at intersections by an average of 80 percent. The geometry of a roundabout is key to controlling the speed at which traffic enters and maneuvers through the intersection, providing the following benefits:

• Lower severity of collisions that may occur, resulting in significantly fewer severe injuries.

• Increased likelihood of drivers yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks.

• Time for drivers to judge and enter a comfortable gap in circulating traffic.

