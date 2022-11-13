Answer Man: How does a change in temperature affect tire pressure?

Q: How does temperature affect tire pressure?

A: Air expands when heated and contracts when cooled. For every 10℉ change in temperature, the pressure in a tire can change about 2 percent. Air pressure increases as temperature rises, and decreases as temperature falls.

The pressure of the air in tires helps support the weight of the vehicle. Keeping tires at the recommended pounds per square inch (PSI) helps maintain traction, handling, and durability.

Underinflated tires skid more easily on wet pavement, are more vulnerable to damage, can lower gas mileage, and can increase braking time. Both underinflation and overinflation can cause premature treadwear and possible tire failure.

Tires lose pressure for a variety of reasons, from valve stem leaks and small punctures in the tread or sidewall to a rusted or corroded wheel rim and tire bead damage. Hitting a pothole or curb can flex a tire's sidewalls, causing the tire to lose a small amount of air. An impact could also cause tire damage such as sidewall bulging, slashes, or poor sealing.

For the most accurate reading, measure tire pressure in the morning and before the vehicle is driven. Ambient temperature rises as the sun heats the earth, and tires heat up during driving.

The recommended cold inflation pressure can be found in the vehicle owner’s manual or on a placard attached to the door jamb. The recommended pressure usually falls between 30-35 PSI for passenger cars.

Most newer vehicles are equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system. When the system is working properly, the TPMS warning light indicates tire pressure is too high or too low. If the TPMS symbol illuminates, use a tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in each tire.