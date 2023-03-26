Q: How long has air conditioning been around?

A: Mechanical artificial cooling dates back to the 1840s, when physician and inventor Dr. John Gorrie of Florida proposed cooling cities to relieve residents of “the evils of high temperatures.”

According to an article on the history of air conditioning on the U.S. Department of Energy’s energy.gov website, Gorrie believed that cooling was the key to avoiding diseases like malaria and making patients more comfortable.

His system for cooling hospital rooms required ice to be shipped to Florida from frozen lakes and streams in the northern United States.

“To get around this expensive logistical challenge, Gorrie began experimenting with the concept of artificial cooling,” the article says. He designed a machine that created ice using a compressor powered by a horse, water, wind-driven sails or steam and was granted a patent for it in 1851.

“Although Gorrie was unsuccessful at bringing his patented technology to the marketplace – primarily due to the death of his chief financial backer – his invention laid the foundation for modern air conditioning and refrigeration,” the article says.

The idea of artificial cooling went stagnant until engineer Willis Carrier took a job that would result in the invention of the first modern electrical air conditioning unit.

“While working for the Buffalo Forge Company in 1902, Carrier was tasked with solving a humidity problem that was causing magazine pages to wrinkle at Sackett-Wilhelms Lithographing and Publishing Company in Brooklyn,” the article says. “Through a series of experiments, Carrier designed a system that controlled humidity using cooling coils and secured a patent for his ‘Apparatus for Treating Air,’ which could either humidify (by heating water) or dehumidify (by cooling water) air.”

As he tested and refined his technology, he also devised and patented an automatic control system for regulating the humidity and temperature of air in textile mills.

“It wasn't long before Carrier realized that humidity control and air conditioning could benefit many other industries, and he eventually broke off from Buffalo Forge, forming Carrier Engineering Corporation with six other engineers,” the article says.

In 1904, organizers at the St. Louis World's Fair used mechanical refrigeration to cool the Missouri State Building.

“The system used 35,000 cubic feet of air per minute to cool the 1,000-seat auditorium, the rotunda and other rooms within the Missouri State Building,” the article says. “It marked the first time the American public was exposed to the concept of comfort cooling.”

Another breakthrough came in the 1920s, when Americans flocked to movie theaters to watch Hollywood stars on the silver screen.

“Early cooling systems for public theaters were essentially heating systems modified with refrigeration equipment that distributed cold air through floor vents, resulting in hot, muggy conditions at upper levels and much colder temperatures at lower levels, where patrons sometimes resorted to wrapping their feet with newspapers to stay warm,” the article says. “In 1922, Carrier Engineering Corporation installed the first well-designed cooling system for theaters at Metropolitan Theater in Los Angeles, which pumped cool air through higher vents for better humidity control and comfort throughout the building.”

In May 1922 at Rivoli Theater in New York, Carrier publicly debuted a new type of system that used a centrifugal chiller, which had fewer moving parts and compressor stages than existing units.

“The breakthrough system increased the reliability and lowered the cost of large-scale air conditioners, greatly expanding their use throughout the country,” the article says.

Despite advancements in cooling technologies, these systems were too large and expensive for homes.

“Home cooling systems got smaller after H.H. Schultz and J.Q. Sherman filed a patent for an air conditioning unit that could be placed on a window ledge,” the article says. “The units hit the market in 1932 but were not widely purchased due to their high cost.”

Engineer Henry Galson went on to develop a more compact, inexpensive version of the window air conditioner and set up production lines for several manufacturers.

“By 1947, 43,000 of these systems were sold – and, for the first time, homeowners could enjoy air conditioning without having to make expensive upgrades,” the article says.

By the late 1960s, most new homes had central air conditioning, and window air conditioners were more affordable than ever, fueling population growth in hot-weather states like Arizona and Florida.

“Air conditioning is now in well over 100 million American homes,” the article says.