Answer Man: How many city parks does Dothan have?
A family feeds ducks at Emerald Lake on March 5.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Q: How many city parks does Dothan have?

A: Dothan Leisure Services manages 15 city parks in addition to recreation centers, complexes, trails, and other facilities.

They include: BMX Track, 100 Recreation Road; Doug Tew Park, 200 Garland St.; Emerald Lake, 1902 N. Cherokee Ave.; Fairlane Park, 1168 E. Selma St.; Gussie McMillon Park, 1600 Pryor St.; Kinney Park, 329 Chickasaw St.; Kiwanis Park, 715 Whatley Drive; Miracle Field & Playground, Recreation Drive; Morningview Park, 213 Cordova Drive; Pine Hills Park, 214 Pine Hills Drive; Powell Street Playground, 900 Powell St.; Ramsey Park, 520 Virginia Drive; Solomon Park, 1815 Choctaw St.; St. Peter Street Park, 2901 St. Peter St.; and Walter E. Byrd Park, 508 Pine St.

The department oversees five downtown parks: Justice Park, Pioneer Park, Poplar Head Park, Porter Park, and Veterans Memorial.

Recreation centers include Andrew Belle Community Center, Doug Tew Therapeutics Center, Eastgate Park and Lodge, James Oates Park, Rip Hewes Athletic Complex, Rose Hill Senior Adult Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Water World Water Park/Westgate Competition/Wellness Pools, Westgate Recreation Center, Westgate Softball Complex, Westgate Tennis Center, and Wiregrass Recreation Center.

Trails include the Eastgate Park Trail (2 miles), Forever Wild Trails (14 miles), James Oates Trail (1 mile), Walton Park Trail (.66 mile), and Westgate Park Trail (3.3 miles). There is also a .55 mile trail at Kiwanis Park.

Neighborhood parks provide places across the city for people to enjoy the outdoors. Many have playgrounds and picnic tables. Some have basketball courts. All offer an opportunity for rest and recreation.

More Information

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

