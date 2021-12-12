Answer Man: How many theatres did Dothan have in the early 1950s?

Q: How many movie theatres did Dothan have before television started becoming popular in the 1950s?

A: The 1953 city directory shows six theatres in Dothan: Bama Drive-In Theatre; Carver Theatre; Houston Theatre; Martin Theatre; Ritz Theatre; and Skyvue Drive-In Theatre.

All except Houston Theatre, located at 221 N. Foster St., were owned by Martin-Davis Theatres.

When the Dothan Eagle published its Golden Anniversary Edition in 1953 to mark 50 years since the newspaper and Houston County were born, it carried an ad about the 20 years that Davis had been providing theatre entertainment in Houston County (starting in 1933).

Bama Drive-in Theatre was on Montgomery Highway between Montana Street and Denton Road. Carver Theatre was at 313 W. North St., now called Chickasaw Street. Martin Theatre was at 110 W. Main St. next to the Houston County Courthouse. Ritz Theatre was at 106 N. Foster St. Skyvue Drive-In Theatre was on the east corner of what is now the intersection of East Main Street and Columbia Highway (Alabama 52).

The newspaper carried an ad for another theatre, Goober Drive-In. It was located at 5392 Headland Ave., just outside Dothan near what is now Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

