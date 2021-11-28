Answer Man: How many times has Elba flooded?

Q: How many times has Elba flooded?

A: Nearly every generation of Elba residents has a flood story.

According to Wikipedia and other sources, the town which eventually became Elba originated near a ferry across the Pea River in the early 1830s.

Originally called Bridgeville, a U.S. post office was established in the town by 1841.

In 1851, a lottery to determine a new name for the town was held. A citizen who had been reading a biography of Napoleon Bonaparte suggested “Elba” as its name, and that name was drawn from a hat.

Elba became the county seat of Coffee County in 1852 and was officially incorporated on April 13, 1853.

The Pea River was called Talakhatchee by the Creek Indians (talak means “pea” and hatchee means “small river”). It frequently flooded and damaged Elba.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln flood of 1865, named for the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in the same year, was the first to destroy the town.

Three streams converge in or near Elba. Beaver Dam Creek, Whitewater Creek and Pea River all play a part in the floods.