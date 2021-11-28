Answer Man: How many times has Elba flooded?

Q: How many times has Elba flooded?
A: Nearly every generation of Elba residents has a flood story.
According to Wikipedia and other sources, the town which eventually became Elba originated near a ferry across the Pea River in the early 1830s.
Originally called Bridgeville, a U.S. post office was established in the town by 1841.
In 1851, a lottery to determine a new name for the town was held. A citizen who had been reading a biography of Napoleon Bonaparte suggested “Elba” as its name, and that name was drawn from a hat.
Elba became the county seat of Coffee County in 1852 and was officially incorporated on April 13, 1853.
The Pea River was called Talakhatchee by the Creek Indians (talak means “pea” and hatchee means “small river”). It frequently flooded and damaged Elba.
The Lincoln flood of 1865, named for the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in the same year, was the first to destroy the town.
Three streams converge in or near Elba. Beaver Dam Creek, Whitewater Creek and Pea River all play a part in the floods.
On March 19, 1888, residents faced what older people called the flood of Elba. In March of 1929, the worst flood every recorded in Alabama at that time devastated Elba when the river crested at 43.5 feet on March 15. Airplanes were used to drop supplies to the completely inundated town.
A levee was built after the 1929 flood. The canal and Beaver Dam Creek drainage was improved and flood gates were erected at strategic points.
In 1938 and 1959 rising water flooded the Smith Avenue area and did much damage. On Feb. 19, 1975, flooding occurred again. The river crested at 37.26 feet at 4 a.m. the next day. Smith Avenue, Riverview, and the New Town areas near Beaver Dam Creek were hardest hit.
The decade of floods in Elba was the 1990s. The flood on March 17, 1990 is the most devastating ever recorded in Elba. The river crested at 48 feet.
When the levee broke, swift currents of water rushed into town. The entire town was under water for four days before the levee broke on the other side of town and some of the water could drain away.
Serious floods also occurred in March of 1994 and 1998.