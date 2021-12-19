 Skip to main content
Answer Man: How much does it cost to charge a vehicle at a City of Dothan charging station?
alert top story

Arthur Bishop of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority plugs in an electric car during a test run of the City of Dothan's new charging station for electric vehicles on Feb. 11.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Q: How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle at one of the City of Dothan charging stations near the Civic Center and how is payment made?

A: Chris Phillips, Assistant Director-Electric Operations for Dothan Utilities, said the city charges $0.7604 per kWh to use the charging stations.

“To use these chargers, you must sign up with Chargepoint,” Phillips said in an email. “This is done by downloading the Chargepoint app on a smart phone. When you sign up or create an account, users will have to set up a debit or credit card on the Chargepoint account for payments.”

From the app, users initialize the charging stations and charge.

“Once completed the station will tell the user the cost of the charge and Chargepoint will debit the card they set up their account for the energy used,” Phillips said. “For security reasons, these stations do not have a way to pay directly. Everything is done through the app on the smart phone.”

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

