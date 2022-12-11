Answer Man: How much electricity will be needed to power electric vehicles by 2035?

Q: How many electric vehicles are estimated to be on U.S. highways by 2035 and how much electricity will have to be produced to power them?

A: Currently, it’s estimated that around 1% of the 250 million cars, sport utility vehicles and light-duty trucks in the United States are fully electric vehicles.

In 2021, President Joe Biden set a target for half of all cars sold in the U.S. to be electric, plug-in hybrid, or fuel-cell powered by the end of the decade.

Ford expects 40 to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030. General Motors has pledged to go all-electric by 2035. Lexus plans to go all-electric in North America, Europe and China by 2030 and all markets by 2035. Other manufacturers are making similar pledges.

Because no one knows how rapidly electric vehicle technology will improve and how many electric vehicles will actually be in use by 2035, it’s difficult to estimate how much electricity will be needed to power them.

However, an analysis by Nikit Abhyankar, a scientist at the Center for Environmental Public Policy of the University of California, Berkeley, estimated that demand for all electricity in the U.S. will nearly double from 2018 to 2050.

That analysis, part of a comprehensive 2020 study, is based on converting to electricity many things that currently burn fossil fuels, including vehicles, buildings, and factories. Fossil fuel is a generic term for energy sources such as natural gas, coal, crude oil and petroleum products.

The commitment by vehicle manufacturers to electric vehicles is similar to the situation about a century ago, when oil companies scrambled to provide the infrastructure to fuel the growing number of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

Energy companies will need to find ways to increase electricity production as the world moves to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in the battle against climate change.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, fossil fuels (mostly natural gas and coal) accounted for 61% of utility-scale electricity generation in the United States in 2021. Nuclear energy made up 18.9% of the total and renewable energy sources (such as wind, hydropower, and solar) accounted for 19.8%.

If electricity is also going to replace fossil fuels in buildings and factories, household and industrial equipment that currently uses natural gas, propane, heating oil, and other non-electrical energy will have to be converted or replaced.

The EIA says electricity accounted for 43% of total residential sector end-use energy consumption in 2021. Natural gas accounted for 42% and petroleum (heating oil, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas, which is mostly propane) accounted for 8% of total residential sector energy end use. Renewable energy sources – geothermal energy, solar energy, and wood fuels – accounted for about 7% of residential sector end use.