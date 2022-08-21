Answer Man: How much of the material collected for recycling winds up in a landfill?

Q: How much of the material collected for recycling winds up in a landfill?

A: In general, less than 20 percent of the material ends up getting sent out as trash. But in some instances, the amount can be much higher.

The rate of rejection depends on a variety of factors, including the amount of contamination in the material collected for recycling.

According to The Recycling Partnership, a national nonprofit that works to provide grants to localities to help improve recycling programs, contamination refers to material that is not on the list of acceptable materials or material that has unacceptable levels of residue.

Contamination can cause large quantities of material to be diverted to a landfill. The Partnership’s 2020 State of Curbside Recycling Report says that concerns about material quality have grown tremendously important in the wake of weak market conditions.

An article by Brian Taylor for the July/August 2020 issue of Waste Today says many municipal recycling program leaders listed achieving higher landfill diversion rates as their priority target.

“However, a combination of circumstances — including the disappearance of buyers in China who had been willing to sort out mixed recyclables and a decline in household education spending to keep unwelcome materials out of recycling bins — has caused a shift in focus,” the article says.

The Partnership’s report says the curbside recycling system in the United States “has tremendous potential to contribute solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues, including helping to slow climate change, reducing misutilization of vital resources, and creating a circular economy.”

The system “built over 30 years of program and infrastructure development, accomplished through the exercise of political will in thousands of communities across the U.S., and supported through critical investments by private sector actors” is poised to take a leap into a transformed and dynamically improving system, the report says. “However, that transformation will not occur without dedicated, large scale intervention by all system stakeholders.”

The strategies it listed include:

» Substantially greater support of community recycling programs with capital funding, technical assistance, and efforts to strengthen and grow local political commitment to recycling services.

» Development of new and enhanced state and federal recycling policies.

» Continued and expanded investment in domestic material processing and end markets.

» Citizen and consumer engagement to create and sustain robust and appropriate recycling behavior.

» Continued innovation in the collection, sorting and general recyclability of materials, including the building of flexibility and resiliency to add new materials into the system.

» Broader stakeholder engagement in achieving all elements of true circularity, in which the fate of all materials is not just intended to be recycled, but that they are designed, collected, and actually turned into something new.