Answer Man: How old is the Early County Courthouse in Blakely?

Q: How old is the Early County Courthouse in Blakely?

A: According to the architectural survey form submitted to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, the courthouse was constructed in 1904-05.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The neoclassical, hipped roof building sits on a square in the center of town.

“It is two and one half stories with central two story tetrastyle porticos on north and south facades,” the survey form says. “The columns are Tuscan and have eight bands on the lower third of each column.”

The dome rises from an octagonal base which has a band of metal decoration and four recessed clocks. The building was designed by architects Thomas Henry Morgan and John Robert Dillon. The contractor was W.T. Jay of Shellman, Georgia. The cost was $50,000.

The courthouse was added to the National Register on Sept. 18, 1980. Early County has six other listings on the register, including Kolomoki Mounds in 1966, Coheelee Creek Covered Bridge in 1976, Jane Donalson Harrell House in 1982, James and Clara Butler House in 2002, Blakely Court Square Historic District in 2002, and Bank of Jakin in 2003.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.