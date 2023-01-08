Answer Man: How should a diabetic choose food when dining away from home?

Q: How should a person with diabetes choose food when dining away from home?

A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, choosing food wisely and watching how much you eat can help keep your blood sugar level under control.

In an article about choosing healthy foods from a buffet table on holidays and special occasions, the CDC says to plan ahead and think about the foods that might be offered.

Before you choose, look at all the options then pick one or two favorites along with healthier items to round out your meal.

Watch your portions, remembering that many favorite foods have a lot of fat, sugar, or salt. If possible, bring a low-fat main dish so that you’ll have something healthy to eat.

Fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli, bell peppers, green beans, carrots, cabbage, eggplant and spinach. Choose fresh or steamed vegetables that are light on salad dressing, cheese, or cream. Watch out for vegetable dishes loaded with butter and cheese.

Fill no more than a quarter of your plate with grain or starchy vegetables, such as rice, bread, potatoes, or green peas. Another quarter can be proteins such as bean dishes and baked or grilled lean meat such as chicken without the skin, beef with the fat cut off, fish, game, or shrimp.

As for sweets, choose fresh fruits without sugar or whipped cream added. Have small servings of foods that are high in sugar or fat, or skip the sweets altogether.

Drink water, unsweetened coffee or tea, or other sugar-free beverages.

An article on eating out says while you can’t directly control the way the food is prepared, you can ask questions and order food that both tastes good and is good for you.

If you know the menu where you will be dining, decide what you are going to order before you go. If your meal will be later than normal, have a snack that contains fiber and protein – a small handful of nuts is a good choice – before you go, then cut back by that amount when you eat your meal.

Drinking a big glass of water as soon as you sit down can help you eat less. Choose baked, steamed, grilled, or broiled instead of fried, breaded, crispy, or creamy to reduce calories and fat.

Avoid added sugar by not ordering dishes that have barbecue, glazed, sticky, honey, or teriyaki in their name. Order sauces, salad dressing, and spreads on the side and use sparingly.

Share your main dish or eat half and wrap up the rest for later. Enjoy the occasional sweet treat by cutting back on carbs during the meal and getting a dessert to share with others.