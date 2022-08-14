Answer Man: Is beer a carbonated beverage?

Q: Is beer a carbonated beverage?

A: In most cases, yes. There are non-carbonated and low-carbonated beers, but most beer leaves the brewer carbonated through either natural or forced carbonation.

Natural carbonation occurs when yeast consumes sugar and creates carbon dioxide during the fermentation process. Forced carbonation occurs when carbon dioxide is pumped into a sealed container with the beer and absorbed into the liquid.

A non-carbonated beer is any brew with little to no carbon dioxide. According to an article on the Draft Mag website, the two types of non-carbonated brews are nitro beer and cask-conditioned beer.

“These types cover reducing carbonation in beer after it is brewed,” the article says.

Nitro beer is any beer with more nitrogen than carbon dioxide.

“The ratio between nitrogen and CO2 is 70 to 30 in a nitro beer, and they are usually smoother and silkier, with a fluffier head than normal beer,” the article says. “In nitro beer, nitrogen is used in the carbonation process rather than CO2. It forms smaller, more profuse bubbles, leading to a different flavor and unique color.”

Cask-conditioned beer is brewed in and served from a cask.

“Cask-conditioned beers are pretty popular because of their unfiltered, unpasteurized and creamy character,” the article says. “They also have yeast and don’t go through force carbonation. Plus, the taste of cask ales is a bit different from other non-carbonated brews, giving you a unique flavor profile.”

The beer is also known as cask ales and is placed in a cask after the normal brewing process and primary fermentation.

“Brewers also add finings, which is used to make suspended particles drop, giving you a clear beer,” the article says. “Sugar and hops are also added to the cask and it is conditioned. Take note that there is still a little carbonation obtained from the small amount of yeast carried over from primary fermentation. It can be conditioned for up to two weeks.”

Some people decide to drink non-carbonated beer because they want to consume less carbonated beverages for health reasons.

“This way, they don’t have to give up their love for beer to reduce their CO2 intake,” the article says.