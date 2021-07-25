Answer Man: Is fast walking or slow walking more beneficial?

Q: Is fast walking or slow walking more beneficial?
A: It depends on who is doing the walking.
An article written by Jennifer Warner for WebMD in 2005 says a slower-than-normal walk may be better for obese men and women when it comes to burning calories and avoiding knee injuries.
“Researchers found that obese people who walk at a slower pace burn more calories than when they walk at their normal pace,” the article says. “In addition, walking at a slower, 2-mile-per-hour pace reduces the stress on their knee joints by up to 25% compared with walking at a brisk 3-mile-per-hour pace.”
The study tested 20 men and 30 women on treadmills and sidewalks. Half of the participants were obese and half were of normal weight.
Researchers found that the obese people burned more calories when walking at the same speed as normal-weight walkers.
“This may be because obese people usually have heavier legs and wider stances, which causes them to swing their legs out more, making walking more work for obese people,” the article says. “They also say obesity leads to postural instability, so obese people require more muscles during walking to compensate.”
They also found that normal-pace walking significantly increased forces on the knee by about 25% compared with slower walking and could lead to joint injuries or arthritis.
“Therefore, the researchers say that obese people gain a net benefit – burning calories plus decreasing joint stress – by walking slower than normal,” the article said. “Walking slowly for a longer period of time slightly increases the number of calories burned, they add.”
Walking slowly does not offer much in the way of cardiovascular benefits, so researchers advise a combination of walking and vigorous low-impact activities such as swimming, cycling, and elliptical training workouts, the article says.
An August 2012 article on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says physical activity such as walking can help improve health.
It says adults need at least 150 minutes a week of aerobic physical activity. “This should be at a moderate level, such as a fast-paced walk for no less than 10 minutes at a time,” the article says.
People starting a walking regimen should avoid doing too much too soon. They should pick a time of day and a route that are easy to maintain.
They should keep a record of how long or how far they walk in order to track their progress. As walking becomes a habit they can build on their gains while striving to avoid pain and injuries.