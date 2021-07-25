Answer Man: Is fast walking or slow walking more beneficial?

Q: Is fast walking or slow walking more beneficial?

A: It depends on who is doing the walking.

An article written by Jennifer Warner for WebMD in 2005 says a slower-than-normal walk may be better for obese men and women when it comes to burning calories and avoiding knee injuries.

“Researchers found that obese people who walk at a slower pace burn more calories than when they walk at their normal pace,” the article says. “In addition, walking at a slower, 2-mile-per-hour pace reduces the stress on their knee joints by up to 25% compared with walking at a brisk 3-mile-per-hour pace.”

The study tested 20 men and 30 women on treadmills and sidewalks. Half of the participants were obese and half were of normal weight.

Researchers found that the obese people burned more calories when walking at the same speed as normal-weight walkers.

“This may be because obese people usually have heavier legs and wider stances, which causes them to swing their legs out more, making walking more work for obese people,” the article says. “They also say obesity leads to postural instability, so obese people require more muscles during walking to compensate.”