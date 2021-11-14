Answer Man: Is the novel ‘Devil Make a Third’ about Dothan?

Q: Is the novel “Devil Make a Third” about Dothan?
A: The book by Douglas Fields Bailey (the pen name of William Fields Bailey) is a work of fiction but based upon the author’s family story in Dothan at the turn of the century.
According to the Facebook group “Devil Make a Third,” the book originally published by E.P. Dutton & Co. in 1948 is the story of the Baker family (in the book, the Bannons).
At age 18, Buck Bannon leaves the small farm where he was raised to begin his new life as a clerk in a general store in the tiny railroad community of Aven.
It is similar to the story of Bailey’s uncle Joe “Buck” Baker Jr. (March 21, 1869-March 26, 1920), who moved from the family farm between Headland and Abbeville to Dothan in 1887 and was a prosperous businessman and mayor when Bailey was born in 1912.
“That move from farm to city, from the intense physical labor behind the plow to a more intellectually demanding job behind a store counter was a transition reenacted countless times throughout the rural South, and was to become the theme of Bailey’s ‘Devil Make a Third’,” Alan T. Belsches, then chair of English and Humanities at Troy State University in Dothan, wrote in an introduction when the book was re-published by The University of Alabama Press in 1989.
Bailey was the son of W.H. and Willie Baker Bailey. He attended the University of Alabama, Birmingham-Southern College, and the University of Missouri. In 1937, he married Louie Lidell Herzberg.
According to a summary on the back of the 1989 re-issue, “Devil Make a Third” was the only novel written by Bailey, who studied writing with Hudson Strode, a professor of English who taught courses in Shakespeare and creative writing at the University of Alabama.
After he returned to the area, Bailey wrote for newspapers in Marianna, Florida, and in Dothan but also devoted time to fiction.
“He submitted to Strode drafts of short stories he was writing and, through their close association, Bailey was encouraged to attempt a novel that would incorporate knowledge of his hometown, insights into members of his mother’s family, and that would also provide a historical look at the South of the turn of the century,” Belsches wrote.
According to Belsches, Bailey suggests in the forward to the novel that his subject is “The lusty, always greedy, sometimes fumbling fingers of the strong man (who) enrich(es) the country in spite of his motives, as the earthworm’s blind and selfish groping mellows the soil.”
It was Strode who recommended Bailey’s book to E.P. Dutton publishers, which had requested manuscripts from “promising Southern writers.”
Baker wrote his own story in his accomplishments as a shrewd businessman and civic leader. He built a fortune while helping Dothan grow.
Wendell H. Stepp and Pamela Ann Stepp wrote in “Dothan: A Pictorial History” that the people had wisely elected Baker as mayor.
“Buck was maligned by a few, hated by some, but loved and respected by most of the voters of his time,” the Stepps wrote. “Regardless of how people may think of Buck, history has recorded well his many accomplishments that benefited Dothan during his eight years as mayor.”
Baker is buried in Dothan City Cemetery. Bailey died Nov. 2, 1987, and is buried in Memory Hill Cemetery.