Answer Man: Is the novel ‘Devil Make a Third’ about Dothan?

Bailey was the son of W.H. and Willie Baker Bailey. He attended the University of Alabama, Birmingham-Southern College, and the University of Missouri. In 1937, he married Louie Lidell Herzberg.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a summary on the back of the 1989 re-issue, “Devil Make a Third” was the only novel written by Bailey, who studied writing with Hudson Strode, a professor of English who taught courses in Shakespeare and creative writing at the University of Alabama.

After he returned to the area, Bailey wrote for newspapers in Marianna, Florida, and in Dothan but also devoted time to fiction.

“He submitted to Strode drafts of short stories he was writing and, through their close association, Bailey was encouraged to attempt a novel that would incorporate knowledge of his hometown, insights into members of his mother’s family, and that would also provide a historical look at the South of the turn of the century,” Belsches wrote.

According to Belsches, Bailey suggests in the forward to the novel that his subject is “The lusty, always greedy, sometimes fumbling fingers of the strong man (who) enrich(es) the country in spite of his motives, as the earthworm’s blind and selfish groping mellows the soil.”