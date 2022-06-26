Answer Man: Is the Oates-Reynolds Memorial Building marking its centennial?

Q: Is the Oates-Reynolds Memorial Building in Newton marking its centennial?

A: The building that holds Newton’s library and museum was constructed in 1922 as the girl’s dormitory of the Baptist Collegiate Institute.

Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974, the structure is the only remaining building of an institute that was organized in 1898 as one of more than 100 private and denominational high schools, academies, colleges, and institutes chartered between 1880 and 1900 in Alabama to meet the educational needs of the people.

“Offering everything from religious training to several years of college level work, these private schools represented an honest effort among the people to establish schools which would furnish them with an adequate education,” the building’s NRHP nomination form says.

The Baptist Collegiate Institute was typical of the schools that sprang up in that era and made a significant contribution to education in the Wiregrass.

“In the late 1800s, Alabama's public school system was still inadequately organized and operated, with slightly over fifty percent of the population being illiterate in 1880,” the form says. “Adding greatly to the difficulty of improving the public educational system was a severe shortage of trained teachers. The University of Alabama and a few other state and denominational schools were beyond popular reach and were thought of by the majority of the people as existing for the benefit of the children of the favored few.

“To meet the educational needs of the rural people, numerous private schools began to spring up. Education during these years was vaguely divided into two parts: common and collegiate. But many of the common schools offered advanced subjects, and several of the colleges offered at least one year of high school.”

Within nine years the Baptist Collegiate Institute had to be enlarged three times, and by 1918 it had 250 students drawn from all over the Wiregrass.

After the entire campus burned in the early 1920s, the girls' dormitory and a classroom building were built. Following the institute’s closure in 1929 due to lack of funds, the dormitory was sold and used for room rentals. The public school system used the classroom building until it was razed to make way for an auditorium.

The BCI alumni association purchased the dormitory building in 1973. Marcus Rosser started the public library in the 1970s and grant money was used to update the building as an agriculture museum. Money from a later grant was used to repair and renovate the structure and provide air conditioning for the bottom floor.

Newton’s town clerk, the mayor, and the water department moved in. Later the town offices moved out and plans were made to upgrade the museum.

The collection of artifacts and old farm equipment was organized and the museum reopened in January 2018, marking another step in an ongoing process to preserve and display mementos of the area’s history.

The NRHP nomination form describes the dormitory building as “a large two-story brick and masonry structure built along classical lines” that “consists of a front or main portion with gables on three sides and a long rear wing which contained the living portion of the dormitory.”

The front stairs lead to a two-story portico with a pediment supported by four large columns.

“The frieze of the entablature which encircles the house is unadorned except in front where the name of the building is inscribed,” the form says. “A row of dentils beneath the cornice is repeated under the cornice of the pediment in all three gables. The pediments which are covered with shingling have a semicircular window with triangular lites. The central double front door has a transom with rectangular lites and side lites. The balcony at the second floor of the front portico links the four columns and is rimmed by a wooden bannister. A central double door similar to the main entrance gives access to this balcony.”

Windows on both floors are similar consisting of four sets of paired windows.

“Pilasters which appear on each of the corners have capitals formed by projections of the architrave,” the form says. “Two similar pilasters appear on the southeast and northwest walls. These walls have 10 windows each, eight of which are paired. At the first floor level these windows are spanned by a single row of vertical bricks.”

The building consisted of 36 rooms, 18 on the first floor including the large lobby, and 18 upstairs which include a general bath and storage area.

The Baptist Collegiate Institute offered regular academics on the elementary and high school levels and two years of college.

“In addition, it offered business training, accounting, speech, and music,” the form says. “Tuition was $1, $1.25 and $1.50 per month, and the school was dedicated to ‘Christian education.’ Organized under the leadership of the Reverend Mr. Laudermilk, pastor of the Newton Baptist Church, the school was built on land donated by Mrs. Carrie Jones Haley.”

The Baptist Collegiate Institute provided training for hundreds of students from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia who otherwise would have had little opportunity for higher education.

“Graduating over 650 teachers, it helped to fill the need for qualified teachers in the Wiregrass area,” the form says.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.