Answer Man: Is there a law regarding a train disturbing the peace with its horn?

Q: Is there a law regarding a train disturbing the peace with its horn?
A: According to “Guide to the Federal Railroad Administration Quiet Zone Rule” distributed by CSX Transportation, trains sound their horns to warn motorists and pedestrians that a train is approaching. It is a safety measure to prevent collisions.
Citizens wanting to establish a “quiet zone” (where upgraded warning devices and additional safety measures are installed at grade crossings on a section of rail line) can contact their local public agency to initiate the process. Only a public agency may request a quiet zone.
“A quiet zone is an FRA exemption to the rule requiring trains to sound their horns when approaching public highway-rail grade crossings,” according to the guide.
Locomotive engineers have the responsibility and discretion to sound the horn at specified times or when they perceive a safety hazard. The Federal Railroad Administration has specific requirements as to when, where, how long and how loud a train must sound its horn, the guide says.
The train horn rule was created following an increase in train collisions in the late 1980s at certain highway-rail grade crossings where nighttime whistle bans had been established.
In 1994, Congress ordered the FRA to enact federal regulations requiring train horns to be sounded at all public highway-rail grade crossings, according to the guide. In 2005, the final rule on quiet zones and the removal of the requirement to sound a horn was adopted and placed in the Code of Federal Regulations.
According to FRA rules cited in the guide, train horns must:
• be within 96 and 110 decibels, a sound level equivalent to that of a lawnmower
• be sounded at least 15 seconds but no more than 20 seconds before reaching a crossing
• be sounded no more than a quarter of a mile from a crossing if the train is traveling faster than 60 mph
• be sounded approaching persons on or near the track
• be sounded while moving through tunnels
Train horns may still sound in a quiet zone.
“Quiet zones only prohibit horns to be routinely sounded as a train approaches a grade crossing,” according to the guide. “Train crews can still sound horns in emergency situations or for other safety reasons.”
The community requesting the quiet zone “is responsible for funding the installation of additional safety measures which may cost in excess of $200,000 per crossing,” the guide says.
To find out more, visit the FRA website, www.fra.dot.gov, and type “guide to the quiet zone establishment process” in the search box. For more information on the train horn rule and quiet zones, type “the train horn rule and quiet zones” in the search box.