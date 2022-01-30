Answer Man: Is there a law regarding a train disturbing the peace with its horn?

In 1994, Congress ordered the FRA to enact federal regulations requiring train horns to be sounded at all public highway-rail grade crossings, according to the guide. In 2005, the final rule on quiet zones and the removal of the requirement to sound a horn was adopted and placed in the Code of Federal Regulations.

According to FRA rules cited in the guide, train horns must:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• be within 96 and 110 decibels, a sound level equivalent to that of a lawnmower

• be sounded at least 15 seconds but no more than 20 seconds before reaching a crossing

• be sounded no more than a quarter of a mile from a crossing if the train is traveling faster than 60 mph

• be sounded approaching persons on or near the track

• be sounded while moving through tunnels

Train horns may still sound in a quiet zone.

“Quiet zones only prohibit horns to be routinely sounded as a train approaches a grade crossing,” according to the guide. “Train crews can still sound horns in emergency situations or for other safety reasons.”