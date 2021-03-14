 Skip to main content
Answer Man: Is there a new book about abandoned buildings in the region?
Answer Man: Is there a new book about abandoned buildings in the region?

Answer Man: Is there a new book about abandoned buildings in the region?

“Abandoned Wiregrass: The Deepest South’s Lost and Forgotten Places” by Brian L. Braden

Q: Is there a new book about abandoned buildings in the Wiregrass region?

A: Yes. Brian L. Braden’s book “Abandoned Wiregrass: The Deepest South’s Lost and Forgotten Places” was released in late February.

According to Arcadia Publishing, the paperback is part of the America Through Time local and regional interest series that “showcases the history and heritage of communities around the country.”

The Wiregrass includes parts of southeastern Alabama, southern Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle. Braden’s 112-page book focuses on southeastern Alabama, where he lives, and Holmes and Jackson counties in Florida. The U.S. Air Force veteran said he is saving the rest of the Florida Wiregrass, as well as the Georgia Wiregrass, for a future book project.

According to a news release from Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, Braden is an award-winning author and photographer. His articles have been featured in print and online publications such as the Military Times, Air Power Journal, and Oxford University Press.

Braden has published several books and is the recipient of the Alabama Penman and the Darron L. Wright awards for fiction.

His latest book contains more than 150 images and provides commentary on a region nestled between “Florida’s sugar-white beaches and the agriculturally rich Black Belt.”

It has photos of recognizable landmarks like the former WTVY studios in Webb, but also includes homes and other buildings that few people have seen up close.

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

