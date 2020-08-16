Answer Man: Should contact lens wearers take special COVID-19 precautions?

Q: As a contact lens wearer, should I take special precautions to prevent COVID-19?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says currently there is no evidence to suggest contact lens wearers are more at risk for acquiring the coronavirus than eyeglass wearers.
“Contact lens wearers should continue to practice safe contact lens wear and care hygiene habits to help prevent against transmission of any contact lens-related infections, such as always washing hands with soap and water before handling lenses,” the CDC says on its website. “People who are healthy can continue to wear and care for their contact lenses as prescribed by their eye care professional.”
The CDC, in close collaboration with partners, has organized Contact Lens Health Week (Aug. 17-21) as a strategy to increase public awareness and promote healthy contact lens wear and care.
“This year’s campaign theme, ‘Road to 2020 Vision Begins with Contact Lens Health,’ emphasizes the importance of healthy contact lens hygiene practices in protecting against serious eye infections and other illnesses,” the website says.
As for hydrogen peroxide-based systems for cleaning, disinfecting, and storing contact lenses, the CDC says they should be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.
“For other disinfection methods, such as multipurpose solution and ultrasonic cleaners, there is currently not enough scientific evidence to determine efficacy against the virus,” the website says. “Always use solution to disinfect your contact lenses and case to kill germs that may be present. Handle your lenses over a surface that has been cleaned and disinfected.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.