Answer Man: Should contact lens wearers take special COVID-19 precautions?

Q: As a contact lens wearer, should I take special precautions to prevent COVID-19?

A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says currently there is no evidence to suggest contact lens wearers are more at risk for acquiring the coronavirus than eyeglass wearers.

“Contact lens wearers should continue to practice safe contact lens wear and care hygiene habits to help prevent against transmission of any contact lens-related infections, such as always washing hands with soap and water before handling lenses,” the CDC says on its website. “People who are healthy can continue to wear and care for their contact lenses as prescribed by their eye care professional.”

The CDC, in close collaboration with partners, has organized Contact Lens Health Week (Aug. 17-21) as a strategy to increase public awareness and promote healthy contact lens wear and care.

“This year’s campaign theme, ‘Road to 2020 Vision Begins with Contact Lens Health,’ emphasizes the importance of healthy contact lens hygiene practices in protecting against serious eye infections and other illnesses,” the website says.