Answer Man: Should I go inside when sprayer truck comes by?

Q: Should people go inside when the mosquito sprayer truck comes by, and does this spray help control other flying pests?
A: Dothan Environmental Services Manager Steven Burgess wrote in an email that the city utilizes an ultra-low volume sprayer for its pesticide application.
“It sprays a swath of approximately three hundred feet,” Burgess wrote. “The unit is designed to create a very small droplet (30-50 microns).”
He said the droplets are the optimal size to provide contact with feeding mosquitoes.
“This size and volume of pesticide is deemed nontoxic for humans, however we do recommend that whenever possible to remain indoors and close your windows if the spray truck is in your neighborhood,” he wrote.
Universally, he said, it is a good idea to avoid contact with your skin and eyes.
“If contact is made rinse your eyes with water and or eye drops and use soap and water on your affected skin,” he wrote.
Burgess said if precautions are taken there is really no reason to relocate during spraying.
“However, if you believe that any pesticide is making you sick, consult a physician,” he wrote. “Also, individuals with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center at 800-858-7378 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm MST.”
Burgess said the NPIC is staffed by trained pesticide specialists who have toxicology and environmental chemistry education and training needed to provide answers to pesticide questions.
Mosquito spray can help reduce some pests like biting midges and other smaller flies, Burgess said.
“The droplet size helps prevent larger insects from being affected,” he wrote. “The time of application is also important because it maximizes the effects against the active mosquitoes but protects pollinators that are no longer foraging in the hours around dusk.”
