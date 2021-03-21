Answer Man: Was the man who developed an electrostatic generator from Alabama?

“He thought that by doing so, these already unstable atoms might disintegrate into smaller atomic particles or might transform into new manmade elements (those with atomic numbers higher than 92) if their nuclei captured protons,” according to the article. “In 1937, the Harvard Medical School first used his machine to produce X-rays for irradiating cancer tumors. Later in his career, Van de Graaff developed methods to accelerate uranium atoms and then use them to bombard other uranium atoms, creating uranium ions with up to 50 electrons fewer than those of a normal uranium atom for use in highly accurate calculations of atomic properties.”

During World War II, Van de Graaff directed the High Voltage Radiographic Project, sponsored by the federal Office of Scientific Research and Development, according to the article

“In this position, he adapted his electrostatic generator for precision radiographic examination of U.S. Navy ordnance,” the article says. “During the 1950s, he invented the insulating-core transformer, which produced high-voltage direct current, using magnetic fields to accelerate particles instead of electrostatic charging.”