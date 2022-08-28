Answer Man: Weatherwise, what is the best time of year to visit Dothan?

Q: Weatherwise, what is the best time of year to visit Dothan?

A: The best times for general outdoor tourist activities in Dothan are from mid April to late May and from mid September to late October, with a peak score in the first week of May, according to WeatherSpark.com.

The best times for hot-weather activities (clear, rainless days with perceived temperatures between 75°F and 90°F) are from mid May to mid July and from late July to late September, with a peak score in the first week of September.

WeatherSpark.com offers detailed reports of the typical weather for more than 145,000 locations worldwide. It computes two travel scores – one for tourism and one for beach/pool activities.

“The tourism score favors clear, rainless days with perceived temperatures between 65°F and 80°F,” according to the website.

It includes information on topics ranging from precipitation and wind to temperature and the growing season.

“In Dothan, the summers are long, hot, and oppressive; the winters are short and cold; and it is wet and partly cloudy year round,” the website says. “Over the course of the year, the temperature typically varies from 42°F to 91°F and is rarely below 28°F or above 96°F.”

Far-away places with temperatures most similar to Dothan are Mezzouna, Tunisia (5,306 miles away); Udhampur, India (7,834 miles); and Roxby Downs, Australia (9,956 miles).

Dothan experiences extreme seasonal variation in the perceived humidity, the website says.

“The muggier period of the year lasts for 5.4 months, from May 4 to October 17, during which time the comfort level is muggy, oppressive, or miserable at least 25% of the time,” according to WeatherSpark.com. “The month with the most muggy days in Dothan is July, with 29.5 days that are muggy or worse. The month with the fewest muggy days in Dothan is February, with 0.6 days that are muggy or worse.”