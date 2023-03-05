Q: What are the consequences of being overweight?

A: “People who have obesity, compared to those with a healthy weight, are at increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions,” according to an article on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Obesity and its associated health problems also have a significant economic impact on the U.S. health care system, the article says.

Obesity occurs when an individual’s weight is higher than what is considered healthy for his or her height. Obesity in children and adults increases the risk for several health conditions, including:

» High blood pressure and high cholesterol which are risk factors for heart disease.

» Type 2 diabetes.

» Breathing problems, such as asthma and sleep apnea.

» Joint problems such as osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal discomfort.

» Gallstones and gallbladder disease.

Childhood obesity is also associated with:

» Psychological problems such as anxiety and depression.

» Low self-esteem and lower self-reported quality of life.

» Social problems such as bullying and stigma.

Adults with obesity have higher risks for stroke, many types of cancer, premature death, and mental illness such as clinical depression and anxiety, the article says.

The annual obesity-related medical care costs in the United States, in 2019 dollars, were estimated to be nearly $173 billion.

Direct medical costs may include preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services, the article says. Indirect costs relate to sickness and death and include lost productivity. Productivity measures include employees being absent from work for obesity-related health reasons, decreased productivity while at work, and premature death and disability.

Obesity also affects military readiness. Just over 1 in 3 young adults aged 17-24 is too heavy to serve in the U.S. military, the article says. Among the young adults who meet weight requirements, only 3 in 4 report physical activity levels that prepare them for challenges in basic training.

“Consequently, only 2 in 5 young adults are both weight-eligible and adequately active for military service,” the article says.

Nineteen percent of active-duty service members had obesity in 2020, up from 16% in 2015, the article says. “These individuals are less likely to be medically ready to deploy. Between 2008 and 2017, active-duty soldiers had more than 3.6 million musculoskeletal injuries. One study found that active-duty soldiers with obesity were 33% more likely to get this type of injury.”