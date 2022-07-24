Answer Man: What are the rules for cyclists and motorists sharing the road?

Q: What are the rules in Alabama for cyclists and motorists sharing the road? How much distance must a motorist give a cyclist when passing?

A: The rules can be found in the Alabama Driver Manual, published by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s driver license division.

Alabama law requires motorists passing people on bicycles to allow at least three feet between the motor vehicle and the person on the bicycle.

“Be aware that when traveling at higher speeds, motor vehicles create strong wind currents which can batter a person on a bicycle, even resulting in an accident,” the manual says. “Operators of motor vehicles need to be especially cautious and courteous when passing people on bicycles.”

Motorists should pass a person on a bicycle with the same caution and respect as they would another motor vehicle.

“Avoid passing when traveling uphill or in a curve, areas where visibility is limited or obstructed,” the manual says. “Do not pass when there are other vehicles present in the lane into which you must travel in order to safely pass the person on the bicycle. If the road is narrow and you are unable to safely pass a person on a bicycle, do not follow too closely and do not blast the person on the bicycle with your horn. Remain behind the person on the bicycle at a safe interval until you are able to pass.”

Traffic laws apply to people on bicycles.

“That is, people on bicycles possess the same rights and responsibilities of the road as people in motor vehicles,” the manual says. “Therefore, both drivers of motor vehicles and people on bicycles should be fully aware of all of the state’s traffic laws and obey them.”

The manual lists specific laws that apply to people on bicycles that everyone should know:

» Every person on a bicycle operating upon a roadway shall ride as close as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway, except under the following situations:

» When passing another vehicle.

» When preparing for a left turn.

» When reasonably necessary to avoid road or traffic conditions such as debris, opening of car doors, pedestrians, etc.

» People on bicycles may ride two abreast at all times.

» People on bicycles are required to ride with the flow of traffic and signal for all turns, lane changes, or stops by using the same hand and arm signals as motor vehicle drivers.

» Where a bicycle lane is available, people on bicycles must use it. A bicycle lane is defined as a portion of a roadway that has been designated by striping, signing, and pavement markings for preferential or exclusive use by people on bicycles. Neither sidewalks nor multipurpose paths qualify as designated bicycle lanes. In Alabama, it is illegal for people on bicycles to ride on the sidewalk.

» People on bicycles who are under the age of 16 years are required to wear a securely fastened protective helmet when riding on public roadways, other public rights-of way, public bicycle paths and in public parks.

Since people on bicycles travel under their own power, it is important for motor vehicle operators to be especially aware of them to prevent collisions.

Following are special situations motor vehicle drivers must be aware of:

» Whenever a bicycle lane has been established on a roadway, any person operating a motor vehicle on such a roadway shall not drive in the bicycle lane except to park where parking is permitted, to enter or leave the highway, or to prepare for a turn.

» When turning across a bicycle lane, the driver shall drive the motor vehicle into the bicycle lane prior to making the turn and shall make the turn so long as such preparation for a turn shall not encroach upon the safety of the person on the bicycle in the lane.

Other information in the manual includes:

» Remember that a person on a bicycle is sometimes difficult to see amid other traffic. Be especially watchful at intersections, when crossing sidewalks, or when entering or leaving alleys or driveways.

» During wet weather, the braking ability of a bicycle is greatly reduced. Motorists should be prepared to compensate for the person on a bicycle’s decreased ability to slow or stop.

» According to Alabama State Law, bicycles should be equipped with lights or reflectors for nighttime riding. However, the hours of darkness or poor visibility are potentially dangerous. Use extra caution during these hours.

Please remember that in the event of a collision between a person driving a motor vehicle and a person riding a bicycle, the person on a bicycle is largely unprotected and a collision could very likely result in serious injury or even death for him or her. Therefore, as a person operating the motor vehicle – the more dangerous and maneuverable vehicle – you should practice added care, caution, and concern when encountering people on bicycles while driving.