Answer Man: What are the rules on tire disposal?

Q: I see scrap tires along roads and other places. What are the rules on tire disposal?

A: One or two tires usually pose few problems, but the Alabama Scrap Tire Environmental Quality Act comprehensively regulates scrap tire accumulations and provides for cleanup and remediation of illegal scrap tire piles.

The act was passed in 2003 and places a $1 per tire fee on all replacement tires (new, used, and retread) sold. The money goes into a scrap tire fund which the Alabama Department of Environmental Management uses to regulate the management of scrap tires.

A disposal fee paid to a dealer (usually a few dollars per tire, the fee sometimes depends on the size of the tire) covers the cost of a licensed tire disposal service to dispose of old tires properly, but with some tires being purchased through websites vehicle owners don’t always know what to do with old tires.

Dothan Environmental Services Manager Steven Burgess says removing scrap tires from the roadside and vacant properties is important for two reasons: one being for just all-around cleanliness of neighborhoods and the other being for control of mosquito vectors. Mosquitoes are considered “vectors” because they can carry diseases and transmit them to humans.

“Mosquitoes love old tires and can lay hundreds of eggs in a single tire,” Burgess wrote in an email. “Over the last year in conjunction with our Neighborhood Enhancement Team we have enforced codes concerning scrap tires on numerous lots and closed businesses, even conducting remediation of the tires at the owners’ expense.

“The City is taking this issue seriously and we plan on continuing our efforts in keeping our city free of the nuisance of discarded scrap tires.”

Burgess said the city does collect tires that have been discarded roadside. The department encourages residents to call 334-615-3820 and let it know when they find tires littering the right of way within the city limits.

Environmental Services will also collect up to two tires a month from any resident. Any more than that and the city initiates an investigation for potential illegal disposal.

Houston County has a scrap tire disposal program with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that the City of Dothan participates in.

“We collect our scrap tires from roadside and store them in dumpster and the County hauls them to a certified tire disposal facility,” Burgess wrote.

Over the last year the City has seen a significant uptick in discarded tires, Burgess wrote.

“This has caused us to research potential programs and partnerships for disposal,” Burgess wrote. “We are currently considering our own partnership with ADEM.”

Other towns and counties may have scrap tire programs, so contact your local government agency to find out what to do in a particular location.

