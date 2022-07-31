Answer Man: What are the rules on using a turn signal?

Q: What are the rules on when a driver should use a turn signal?

A: Drivers should always signal before making a turn or changing lanes.

The Alabama Driver Manual says drivers should signal their intentions at least 100 feet before making a turn.

“Continue the signal until you are ready to make the actual turn,” the manual says. “Signals are given to inform both pedestrians and drivers of your intentions. Both hands should be on the steering wheel when actually turning. Pedestrians have the right of way over the motor vehicle.”

During the daytime, hand and arm signals may be used in addition to signal lights. “Reflection of bright sunlight may make it difficult for other motorists to see your flashing signal light,” the manual says.

The correct hand signals are:

» STOP OR DECREASE SPEED ….. hand and arm extended downward.

» LEFT TURN ...... hand and arm extended out.

» RIGHT TURN ...... hand and arm extended upward.

Some of the other rules for making safe, courteous and legal turns include:

» Prepare for the turn before you get there. Don’t make the decision to turn at the last moment. Observe and be alert.

» Get into the proper turn lane well ahead of the place where you will make your turn. Be sure it is safe to make the change.

» Reduce speed before making turns.

» Always finish your turn in the proper lane.

» Make sure in advance that it is safe to turn. Check to the front, rear, and sides for cars and pedestrians, and also watch for situations developing in the street you will enter upon turning.

» Be certain your signals are discontinued after completing a maneuver.

When changing lanes, show your intentions to other drivers by using turn signals or hand signals, “but remember that a signal does not grant the right to change lanes,” the manual says.

Whether you are changing to the next lane or, as may be necessary on multiple lane roadways, to some other lane, you must wait until it is safe to do so.