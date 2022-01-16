Answer Man: What can you tell me about Oscar’s restaurant?

“You could get a barbecue sandwich with chipped or sliced meat,” another man wrote. “Great food and loved the shakes!!” one woman recalled. “Yes!!! & Oscar’s had the best hamburger steak,” another woman wrote.

Starting in the 1950s the restaurant had tabletop devices called wall boxes that were connected to the jukebox. The devices let customers choose tunes from their table and were invented to increase the revenue from jukeboxes in diners.

“Went there every Sunday night after church … circular corner booths and juke box access … great times!!” one man wrote.

“And the miniature orchestra mounted on the wall,” one man recalled. “Activated when the jukebox played.”

“One of my earliest memories!!” a woman recollected. “Going out to eat with Mama and Daddy. We’d play the jukebox so I could watch the little band that played along while eating a chili dog and drinking a Coke that burned my mouth after the chili, but I didn’t care. I remember Oscar and Mae very well. Daddy and I visited with Mae Christmas Eve 1988.”