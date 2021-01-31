Answer Man: What can you tell me about Wilbro?

Q: What can you tell me about Wilbro?

A: Wilbro Catalog Showroom was a Dothan-based retailer that incorporated about 1980 and closed about 1993. It had stores in Dothan and other cities. It sold jewelry, household goods, and other products. The slogan “At Wilbro You Save Money” was used in its catalog and advertising.

In a catalog showroom, customers select products from a catalog or display and fill out an order form. The order is brought to the sales counter, where a clerk finds the items and takes them to a checkout station. Customers could also shop by phone and have orders delivered.

Catalog showrooms were a variation of department stores like Sears and Montgomery Ward that relied heavily on catalog sales. Most catalog showrooms went out of business as chain stores and internet shopping became popular.

Like many of the showrooms, Wilbro emphasized jewelry. Nearly one-third of the pages in Wilbro’s 1984 Jewelry & Gift catalog were devoted to jewelry.

Versions of the 1984 catalog were distributed in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alaska, Mississippi, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Alabama, California, New York, Florida, Nevada, Virginia, Ohio, and Texas.