Answer Man: What do the numbers on this red sign signify?

Q: What do the numbers on the red sign attached to a pole at the intersection of Burbank Street and North Shady Lane signify?

A: Chris L. Phillips, assistant director of electric operations for Dothan Utilities, said that particular pole is a switch pole where the city can connect two circuits from different substations.

“The numbers on the red sign are our circuit numbers that we would connect at that location,” Phillips wrote in an email. “We can’t just turn on or turn off a switch like in your house. Every switch movement has to be coordinated and documented in a switching order. This is for the safety of our system, crews, and the public.”

The number below the red sign is the actual switch number.

“We refer to that number when opening (turning off) or closing (turning on) the switch,” he wrote. “This is pretty common for electric utilities. We also have a pole number on every pole. It will be a silver oval shaped tag that says C.O.D.E. (City of Dothan Electric) with a number on it.”

Phillips said it is common for the telephone and cable companies to attach numbering to poles to identify their equipment.

