Answer Man: What happened to the market for hogs in Dothan?

Q: What happened to the hog market in Dothan?
A: Rickey Hudson, a regional animal sciences and forages agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said this corner of Alabama led the state in hog production in the late 1970s.
Over the last few decades, though, the pork industry has shifted to other parts of the country.
“Most of the markets and the packers are not in the Southeast, they’re more in the Midwest,” he said.
One reason local hog production used to be high was that the machines harvesting crops like peanuts were not nearly as efficient as the equipment used today.
“A lot slipped through the machinery,” he said.
Farmers dealt with the waste by “hogging it off.” They would put up electric fence and let hogs eat the residue.
Hudson said as time went on hog production became more vertically integrated. Companies that contracted with growers began controlling more of the process, from the genetics that go into the animals to the feed.
The companies determine how long the animals are grown, pick them up, and carry them to a slaughter facility.
“We started a lot cleaner production of pigs, so they moved away from down here, and then the northern end of the state led Alabama in hog production,” Hudson said. “They may not have finished hogs but they had some sows that produced feeder pigs which are 40- to 50-pound pigs, and then those pigs would be shipped to be finished out, say, in the Midwest where they’re closer to the packers.”
Hudson was born around Opp and went to high school in Brantley. He said his dad and granddad were in the business and used to sell hogs to Sunnyland and Frosty Morn.
As local production fell, buying stations closed. “We don’t even have a swine specialist anymore,” Hudson said.
The few pigs that are around are mostly used to teach life skills through 4-H projects. He and Henry County Extension Coordinator Jimmy Jones recently picked up 31 feeder pigs from the Auburn swine unit for local kids to raise.
“Those kids will take them home and they’ll feed those pigs,” Hudson said. “Their project will culminate with them showing them at the Peanut Festival in November.”
The area still has growers who raise pigs for specific uses.
“There are a few individuals that they’re primarily producing a few pigs to sell to individuals to either put in a freezer, to do barbecues with, that kind of deal,” Hudson said.
