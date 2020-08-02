Answer Man: What happened to the market for hogs in Dothan?

Q: What happened to the hog market in Dothan?

A: Rickey Hudson, a regional animal sciences and forages agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said this corner of Alabama led the state in hog production in the late 1970s.

Over the last few decades, though, the pork industry has shifted to other parts of the country.

“Most of the markets and the packers are not in the Southeast, they’re more in the Midwest,” he said.

One reason local hog production used to be high was that the machines harvesting crops like peanuts were not nearly as efficient as the equipment used today.

“A lot slipped through the machinery,” he said.

Farmers dealt with the waste by “hogging it off.” They would put up electric fence and let hogs eat the residue.

Hudson said as time went on hog production became more vertically integrated. Companies that contracted with growers began controlling more of the process, from the genetics that go into the animals to the feed.

The companies determine how long the animals are grown, pick them up, and carry them to a slaughter facility.