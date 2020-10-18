Answer Man: What happens to a K-9 after it retires?

Q: What happens to a law enforcement K-9 after it retires?

A: According to the National Police Dog Foundation, many are adopted by their handler and live out their lives as a family pet.

If the handler can’t take the dog, some agencies allow qualified caretakers to adopt K-9s.

Retirement hasn’t always been so kind for working dogs. Before Congress passed “Robby’s Law” in 2000, most U.S. military working dogs were euthanized at the end of their useful working life.

The youngest age that dogs become mature enough to concentrate on training is between 12 and 15 months, according to the NPDF. Depending on their health status, dogs normally retire around 10 years of age.

Because of the hazardous work they do, some K-9s sustain serious injuries and exhibit negative behaviors such as aggression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

A police dog’s handler is generally the first choice to adopt the animal because the handler already has a bond with the animal. But some can’t afford the veterinary bills – often $2,000 to $3,000 a year – for an older dog.