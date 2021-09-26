Answer Man: What is guy wire?

Q: What is guy wire?

A: According to a blog on the U.S. Cargo Control website, guy wire is used to stabilize and secure-free-standing structures.

The term “guy” is defined as “a rope, cord or cable used to steady, guide, or secure something.” It is derived from a Dutch word, gei, which refers to a rope used to fix a furled sail to a mast.

Guy wire is commonly used by companies to install towers in the antenna, communications and utility industries, according to the blog.

Tensioned cable, wire, or rope can help stabilize structures like ship masts and utility poles. Guy wires known as tag lines help ground crew control rotation and swaying when unwieldy payloads are moved by crane.

