Answer Man: What is the best way to clean your ears?

Q: What is the best way to clean your ears and prevent infections?
A: An article on WebMD says your ears usually do a good job cleaning themselves and don’t need any extra care.
“The only reason you should clean them is to soften or remove earwax from the outside of your ear canals,” the article says. “And if you’re going to do that, you’ll need to know how to do it carefully.”
Cerumen, commonly referred to as earwax, is produced by the body and helps protect and lubricate the ears.
“If you didn’t have earwax, your ears would probably be itchy and dry,” the article says.
Cerumen has antibacterial qualities and acts like a filter, “keeping out harmful things like dirt and dust, and trapping them so they don’t go deep inside.”
Moving your jaw and chewing help move old earwax out of the ear canal to the ear opening.
“That’s where it usually dries up and falls out,” the article says. “But earwax isn’t formed in the deep part of your ear canal; it’s made in the outer section. So, the only reason you’d have an earwax blockage up against your eardrum, is because you tried to clean your ears with a cotton swab – or something like it – and pushed the wax in deeper.”
Swabbing or sticking pointy objects inside your ear can cause serious problems such as infection, rupture of the eardrum, and significant hearing loss.
If too much earwax builds up you might have a rare condition called cerumen impaction.
“This means earwax has completely filled your ear canal and it can happen in one or both ears,” the article says.
The symptoms of cerumen impaction are:
• Pain or a feeling of fullness in your ear
• Feeling like your ear is plugged
• Partial loss of hearing, which worsens over time
• Ringing in your ear, known as tinnitus
• Itching, discharge, or a smell coming from your ear
• Coughing
If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms listed, “don’t assume earwax is the problem,” the article says. “Call your doctor. They can examine your ears and figure out the cause.”
A doctor can look into your ear canal with a tool called an otoscope and remove earwax with small instruments, suction, or irrigation.
“If your problem isn’t serious, but you do feel like you have too much earwax buildup, you can gently clean the outside of your ears. Just use a washcloth,” the article says. “You also can try putting a few drops of baby oil, hydrogen peroxide, mineral oil, or glycerin in your ear to soften the wax. Or you can use an over-the-counter wax removal kit.”