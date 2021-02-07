Answer Man: What is the best way to clean your ears?

Q: What is the best way to clean your ears and prevent infections?

A: An article on WebMD says your ears usually do a good job cleaning themselves and don’t need any extra care.

“The only reason you should clean them is to soften or remove earwax from the outside of your ear canals,” the article says. “And if you’re going to do that, you’ll need to know how to do it carefully.”

Cerumen, commonly referred to as earwax, is produced by the body and helps protect and lubricate the ears.

“If you didn’t have earwax, your ears would probably be itchy and dry,” the article says.

Cerumen has antibacterial qualities and acts like a filter, “keeping out harmful things like dirt and dust, and trapping them so they don’t go deep inside.”

Moving your jaw and chewing help move old earwax out of the ear canal to the ear opening.