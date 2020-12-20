Answer Man: What is the correct way to wear a mask?

Q: What is the correct way to wear a face mask to stop the spread of COVID-19?

A: Wearing a mask correctly and consistently can help keep a person from getting or spreading the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a federal agency headquartered in Atlanta, provides recommendations on how to select, wear and clean your mask.

The CDC “recommends that people wear masks in public settings, like on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The CDC says to choose masks that have two or more layers of breathable fabric, completely cover your mouth and nose, and fit snugly against the sides of your face.

It says to not choose masks that are made of fabric that makes it hard to breathe, have exhalation valves or vents that allow virus particles to escape, or are intended for healthcare workers, including N95 respirators or surgical masks.

Gaiters with two layers, or folded to make two layers, are recommended. The CDC says the evaluation of face shields is ongoing and their effectiveness is unknown at this time.

If you wear glasses, find a mask that fits closely over the nose or has a nose wire that limits fogging. For children, find a mask that is designed for them. “If you can’t find a mask made for children, check to be sure the mask fits snugly over the nose and mouth and under the chin,” according to the CDC. “Do NOT put on children younger than 2 years old.”