Answer Man: What is the Dothan Police Department Crash Team?

Q: What is the Dothan Police Department Crash Team and what does it do?
A: Capt. Will Glover of the Dothan Police Department’s patrol services bureau said the department’s traffic unit works traffic accidents within the city limits of Dothan.
The unit is attached to the patrol division. The crash team includes members of the traffic unit who are certified in traffic homicide.
Glover said the crash team is dispatched to serious traffic accidents that appear to be life threatening. It investigates serious accidents and prepares a case to present to the district attorney if necessary.
Jimmy Sailors
