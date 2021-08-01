Answer Man: What is the Dothan Police Department Crash Team?

Q: What is the Dothan Police Department Crash Team and what does it do?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A: Capt. Will Glover of the Dothan Police Department’s patrol services bureau said the department’s traffic unit works traffic accidents within the city limits of Dothan.

The unit is attached to the patrol division. The crash team includes members of the traffic unit who are certified in traffic homicide.

Glover said the crash team is dispatched to serious traffic accidents that appear to be life threatening. It investigates serious accidents and prepares a case to present to the district attorney if necessary.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.