Answer Man: What is the history of roller skating rinks in Dothan?

Q: What is the history of roller skating rinks in Dothan?
A: Two of the earliest rinks were Wiregrass Arena and Dothan Skating Rink. Both are listed in the 1953 city directory.
Wiregrass Arena was at the Houston County Fairgrounds. The address for the fairgrounds was 1401 Reeves St.
The skating rink and the Fairgrounds Drive-In restaurant were on Wilson Street, the southern border of the fairgrounds property. Fairgrounds Motel was at 1415 Reeves St.
Leonard J. Lunsford (1891-1966) and his wife Emma (1899-1974) were associated with the fairgrounds in the 1953 directory. The fairgrounds are listed through 1955. The 1956-57 directory shows the fairgrounds address vacant and the skating rink no longer listed.
Also in the 1953 directory is Dothan Skating Rink, 1327 E. Main St. At the rear of the rink was Alabama Pea-Pickers Recreation Hall.
The 1956-57 directory shows the rink’s name changed to Bob-A-Lu after J. Robert and Lucille Brown bought the business.
The rink on East Main closed in the late 1960s when the property was needed to construct a six-lane highway behind the address. The Brown family opened a new rink south of the downtown business district on nearly two acres of land bordered by St. Andrews, South (now Southport), and Foster streets.
The rink on East Main was torn down to make way for the highway. The 1300 block of Main Street was reconfigured to connect with Columbia Highway. Old Main Street from Holman Street to the six-lane crossing was renamed Columbia Highway in the 1990s.
The new Bob-A-Lu was listed at 108 E. South St. from 1969 until 1981, when the address changed to 600 S. St. Andrews St. Bob-A-Lu was listed through 2006 before it closed.
The 1981 directory shows Peanuts Skate Center on Montgomery Highway north of the John D. Odom Road intersection. The name changed to Dothan Bowling Center in the 1986 directory after the roller rink was replaced with bowling lanes. The business is now called Dothan Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway.
The 2006 directory shows a new skating rink called Playground Family Fun-Nasium at 465 Westgate Parkway. The business is now called Fun Zone Skate Center and is currently the only roller rink in Dothan.