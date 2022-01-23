Answer Man: What is the history of roller skating rinks in Dothan?

Q: What is the history of roller skating rinks in Dothan?

A: Two of the earliest rinks were Wiregrass Arena and Dothan Skating Rink. Both are listed in the 1953 city directory.

Wiregrass Arena was at the Houston County Fairgrounds. The address for the fairgrounds was 1401 Reeves St.

The skating rink and the Fairgrounds Drive-In restaurant were on Wilson Street, the southern border of the fairgrounds property. Fairgrounds Motel was at 1415 Reeves St.

Leonard J. Lunsford (1891-1966) and his wife Emma (1899-1974) were associated with the fairgrounds in the 1953 directory. The fairgrounds are listed through 1955. The 1956-57 directory shows the fairgrounds address vacant and the skating rink no longer listed.

Also in the 1953 directory is Dothan Skating Rink, 1327 E. Main St. At the rear of the rink was Alabama Pea-Pickers Recreation Hall.

The 1956-57 directory shows the rink’s name changed to Bob-A-Lu after J. Robert and Lucille Brown bought the business.