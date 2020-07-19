Answer Man: What is the history of Spanish Acres?

Q: What is the history of the property on U.S. 431 north of Dothan called Spanish Acres?
A: Earl Durden, who in 1968 founded what’s known today as Durden Outdoor Displays, started the “Spanish Acres” development when he moved his business to its current site on U.S. 431 just outside of Dothan.
According to information on the company’s website, Durden established “Earl Durden Signs” in May 1968 along Route 1 in Ashford. In 1969, Durden moved the business to Reeves Street and purchased his first crane.
By 1972, he saw the need to expand and moved the company to what is now the Spanish Acres site. Owning only 35 to 40 billboard structures at that time, he opted to sell the billboard business.
“By 1973 he was back on his feet with a new logo and name change, ‘Durden Signs,’” the website says.
Business was good and Durden expanded the building on U.S. 431 from 3,200 to 8,000 square feet. He began rebuilding his outdoor media business, changing the name to “Durden Outdoor Displays.”
In 1978, he wanted to build the largest billboard in Alabama south of Birmingham, but at that time “many lenders were not in favor of making loans for billboards.”
Durden shopped bank after bank and finally convinced a locally run bank in Headland to give him a small loan. It jump-started him into the billboard business once again.
In 1986, he borrowed money to purchase his competition, Gulf Outdoor Advertising Inc. He increased his outdoor billboard market to nearly 900 paint and poster faces and began an extensive renovation program to update older billboards and remove more than 200 billboards from overbuilt areas.
Today, Durden Outdoor Displays has a 60,000-square-foot facility housing a full-service art, marketing and production company. It owns and manages more than 1,000 bulletin, rotary poster, and digital faces across nine counties in Southeast Alabama and one in Florida.
Durden said when he bought the Spanish Acres site it was nothing but vacant land.
“I built everything,” he said, from his home on the back of the property to the ponds, pastures, and buildings along the highway.
“We had a lot of different animals out here,” Durden said, including horses, mules, and zebras. The Spanish Acres signs feature a zebra.
“That zebra was kind of a mascot to the Spanish Acres store that was here for many years,” he said.
Besides a store and gas station, the property also had a mobile home park and a facility that hosted banquets and cooked barbecue ribs, smoked turkeys and other items.
“I closed that place about eight or 10 years ago,” Durden said. Now the building contains items for a museum about the company’s history.
Durden collects vintage signs and recreates some as a hobby. The displays are not open to the public but the facility has hosted some viewings.
“We might open an art gallery here to feature different artists and different styles of art that interest us and fit with our business,” he said. “We’ll feature outdoor art mostly that pertains to our business.”
Durden said people call him when they have vintage neon and other signs they want to dispose of or have taken down.
“We’ve got a good bit of inventory that we’ll be displaying over the rest of our floor space,” Durden said.
The collection includes original designs for signs built over the years for businesses, some of which don’t exist anymore.
Wes Hardin, who painted some of Dothan’s downtown murals, was creative director at Durden Outdoor Displays from 1989 to 1999. Hardin continues to live and work in Dothan as a portrait artist and muralist.
“We’ve had many, many artists go through this facility in all those years,” Durden said. “There’s something special about all of them.”