Answer Man: What is the history of Spanish Acres?

Q: What is the history of the property on U.S. 431 north of Dothan called Spanish Acres?

A: Earl Durden, who in 1968 founded what’s known today as Durden Outdoor Displays, started the “Spanish Acres” development when he moved his business to its current site on U.S. 431 just outside of Dothan.

According to information on the company’s website, Durden established “Earl Durden Signs” in May 1968 along Route 1 in Ashford. In 1969, Durden moved the business to Reeves Street and purchased his first crane.

By 1972, he saw the need to expand and moved the company to what is now the Spanish Acres site. Owning only 35 to 40 billboard structures at that time, he opted to sell the billboard business.

“By 1973 he was back on his feet with a new logo and name change, ‘Durden Signs,’” the website says.

Business was good and Durden expanded the building on U.S. 431 from 3,200 to 8,000 square feet. He began rebuilding his outdoor media business, changing the name to “Durden Outdoor Displays.”

In 1978, he wanted to build the largest billboard in Alabama south of Birmingham, but at that time “many lenders were not in favor of making loans for billboards.”