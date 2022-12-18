Answer Man: What is the history of the lock and dam near Columbia?

Q: What’s the history of the lock and dam on the Chattahoochee River near Columbia?

A: The George W. Andrews Lock and Dam and Lake George W. Andrews make up one of five U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir projects in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint Basin. The others include Jim Woodruff Lock and Dam and Lake Seminole, Buford Dam and Lake Sidney Lanier, Walter F. George Lock and Dam and Lake, and West Point Dam and Lake.

According to a draft environmental impact statement prepared for the Corps in late 2015, the dam is located two miles south of Columbia and about 17 miles east of Dothan. The west abutment is in Houston County, Alabama, and the east abutment is in Early County, Georgia.

The lock and dam was originally authorized under the Rivers and Harbors Acts of 1945 and 1946 under the original name of Columbia Dam. It was to be operated in conjunction with the other federal works of improvement in the ACF Basin.

“The George W. Andrews Project is operated to provide benefits for authorized purposes of navigation, water quality, recreation, and fish and wildlife conservation,” the statement says.

The project consists of a lock with lock control stations, a gated spillway, and a fixed-crest spillway, all made of concrete and steel. The reservoir provides navigable depths of 9 feet for navigation to the Walter F. George Lock and Dam, 28.3 miles upstream.

A history of the project included in the statement says the Corps considered navigation locks and dams for the Apalachicola River Basin in the early 1930s in a report on the Apalachicola River System. The Rivers and Harbors Act of 1945 approved a general plan and authorized the initiation and partial accomplishment of that plan by constructing two dams in the Apalachicola River Basin.

The Rivers and Harbors Act of 1946 modified the general plan to include improvements consisting of Buford Dam, Fort Benning Lock and Dam, and the Upper Columbia and Jim Woodruff multiple purpose developments.

A report dated Nov. 29, 1952, presented several plans for developing the Chattahoochee River below Columbus, Georgia. It recommended the adoption of the plan consisting of a low navigation dam near Columbia and a high navigation power dam near Fort Gaines, Georgia, in lieu of the Fort Benning Lock and Dam and Upper Columbia development in the authorizing document.

“The Chief of Engineers approved the plan as the basis for further studies in an endorsement dated 16 January 1953, and on 19 May 1953, the Committee on Public Works of the House of Representatives approved the changes as recommended in the report,” the statement says.

A design memorandum to determine the site location and reservoir level was submitted on May 7, 1954, and the location was approved in the second endorsement by the Chief of Engineers dated Aug. 19, 1954. The reservoir level, however, was not approved until July 26, 1956, when a conference was held in Mobile.

At the conference, the full pool was established at elevation 102 feet above sea level and the minimum pool at elevation 96 feet above sea level.

Construction started in July 1959 under a contract awarded to Cook Construction Company for the excavation of the lock chamber. On May 2, 1960, the contract for construction of the lock and dam was awarded to Winston Brothers Company, Green Construction Company, and Tecon Corporation.

“Upon completion of the lock and dam in August 1963, the project was essentially completed at a cost of approximately $13 million,” the statement says.

In February 1972, Congress approved legislation to change the name of Columbia Lock and Dam to the George W. Andrews Lock and Dam, and the reservoir formed by the dam to be designated as Lake George W. Andrews.

Andrews was a U.S. Representative from Alabama who served from March 14, 1944, (he was elected as a Democrat to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Henry B. Steagall) until his death from complications following heart surgery in Birmingham on Dec. 25, 1971.