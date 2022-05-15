Answer Man: What is the oldest usable building in Dothan?

Q: What is the oldest usable building in the city limits of Dothan?

A: The easy answer is likely the Watson Cabin at Landmark Park, built in the 1860s and donated in 1987 by Max Watson of Dale County to honor his father, Sam Watson.

The single-pen cabin – made from logs hewn square by broadax and saw – originally sat along the Choctawhatchee River about one mile from Skipperville, an unincorporated community in Dale County.

The cabin was moved to a farm and stayed there for more than a century before Watson, who bought the farm from his father’s estate, donated it to Landmark Park rather than tear it down.

As far as structures built in Dothan, chances are the oldest still standing is part of the Main Street Commercial District, a historic district that covers 18 acres and portions of six blocks in downtown Dothan.

The district, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, is composed of commercial and warehouse structures dating from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The district stretches for three blocks along Main Street, which bisects the center of the district, and one block along North Foster, South Foster, and South St. Andrews streets.

The E.R. Porter Hardware Building at 112 E. Main St. is listed as circa 1890. Several buildings are listed as “before 1893” but some have been demolished in the years since the district formed.

According to the NRHP nomination form, Dothan developed around a small spring called Poplar Head Springs, located under the Liddon buildings in the 200 block of East Main Street.

“Poplar Head Springs was at the crossroads of trails of the Creek Indian Confederacy and later served as a rest stop for white settlers,” the form says. “Settlement probably began in the 1820s when William Cawthon built livestock pens around the spring.”

By 1858, when the first post office was established, as many as nine families lived in pine pole cabins in the vicinity of the springs. “Most of these first inhabitants were migrant cattle herders or turpentine and lumber men,” the form says.

The settlement was abandoned during the Civil War only to start anew during the early 1870s.

“Southeast Alabama during this time was still largely virgin pine forests, ripe for exploitation by turpentine men who moved into the area from the exhausted forests of Georgia, and the Carolinas,” the form says. “Lumbermen soon followed, cutting the spent trees and establishing a thriving lumber industry. Clearings made by lumbering were taken over by small farmers whose main cash crop was cotton.”

Several early settlers began laying the foundations for a town.

“J.P. Folkes (1879) and William J. Baxley (1880) were instrumental in establishing a real community around the springs,” the form says. “They gave land to new settlers, established a blacksmith shop and mercantile store, recruited a sawmill and brickmaker and organized the first church and school. Richard Pilcher (1882), along with several of his sons, established the first grist mill and cotton gin.”

Another townbuilder, A.C. Crawford (1885), offered two acres of land and red bricks and timber for one wall to anyone who would come here and build.

“Most of the early commercial structures were built with Crawford’s red bricks,” the form says. “Largely as a result of the efforts of these men, many of the new families which moved into the Wiregrass area during the 1880s settled in the Poplar Springs area.”

Dothan was incorporated in November 1885 with a population somewhere between 100 and 200 persons, the form says.

“The growth and development of Dothan as a trade and service center for the Wiregrass area had already begun when the Alabama Midland Railroad was extended through Dothan to Montgomery in 1889,” the form says.

Following completion of the railroad and two additional railroad lines (the Central of Georgia in 1900 and the Atlanta & St. Andrews Bay Line in 1907), population grew rapidly from 247 persons in 1890 to 7,016 in 1910, making Dothan the 10th largest city in Alabama.

