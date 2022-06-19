Answer Man: What’s the story behind a historic house in Abbeville?

Q: What’s the story behind the historic house at 300 Kirkland St. in Abbeville?

A: The Kennedy House (also known as the Bethune-Kennedy House) was built around 1870 by Dr. William Calvin Bethune, a prominent doctor who had been a lieutenant colonel in the Fifty-seventh Alabama Infantry Regiment during the American Civil War. The house was added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage in 1976 and the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

According to the NRHP nomination form, the house is a fine example of a late Creole cottage. An Encyclopedia of Alabama article on the house says the Creole-cottage style was common on the Gulf Coast but extremely rare inland.

“The one-and-a-half story, braced frame structure has a gabled roof, end-exterior chimneys and a full width recessed gallery,” the form says. “Four square columns with Doric capitals support a deep frieze and a simple cornice. Pilasters terminate the gallery which is of shiplap siding, while the remainder of the structure is finished with clapboard.”

Bethune apparently occupied the house only a few years, the form says. It changed hands three times prior to being purchased by Walter K. Stokes in 1878. Stokes retained the structure for seven years, selling it to William and Mollie Kennedy in 1885.

“The Kennedy family owned and farmed land in rural Henry County, but chose to occupy this house near the center of the county’s largest town,” according to the form.

The house remained in the Kennedy family until 1974 when it was acquired by the Henry County Board of Education.

In 1976, the Encyclopedia of Alabama article says, the board planned on demolishing the house to make room for the crowded Abbeville Middle School nearby.

“Few people in the community were concerned over the then-derelict building, though County Superintendent William Covington supported attempts to save the house,” the article says. “The Henry County Historical Society and its president, William Nordan, for whom the History Room at the Abbeville Memorial Library is named, also sought to save the historic house and launched efforts to draw attention to the historic significance of the home.”

Nordan’s interest led him to Cheryle Webster, a transplant to Abbeville who had recently renovated another historic home on Kirkland Street with her husband.

“Webster and Nordan were successful in rallying local interest, and Webster was able to gather other women from local clubs into forming the Community Improvement Council,” the article says. “The Abbeville City Council then allocated $1,000 to the council to help save the home.”

The Community Improvement Council bought the home for use as a community center in 1976.

“In 1978, Abbeville held its first Parade of Homes on May 28,” the article says. “Webster and her renovated house, the Johnson-Webster House, was part of the tour, along with the Abbeville Methodist Church built in 1896, the Clendenin-Hardwick House, which is supposedly haunted by a Confederate soldier, the 1903 Stokes-Rane House that was used as a law office, and the Henry County Bank, in a Greek Revival home dating from 1908.”

The profits from the tour were used to renovate the Bethune-Kennedy House. The house is currently owned by the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce and was part of the Historical Walking Tour in Abbeville for the Henry County Bicentennial in 2019.

