Answer Man: What’s the story behind Brannon Stand Road?

Q: What’s the story behind Brannon Stand Road?
A: On some maps, the area where State Highway 605 crosses Main Street on the west side of Dothan is called Brannon Stand. North and south of that intersection, the state highway is called Brannon Stand Road.
The origin of the name is referred to in a 2015 article on the website of The Arab Tribune, a newspaper in the town of Arab about 30 miles south of Huntsville.
The article is part one of the edited text of a presentation that Linn Brannon, an Arab businessman, gave at a meeting of the Arab Historical Society.
Linn is the son of Julian Brannon, who was born in Newville in 1913. Julian spent his early childhood in Newville and Dothan and moved to Birmingham in the late 1920s, attended Ensley High School and Birmingham-Southern College.
Julian entered the military in September 1943. Because of his background in personnel work, he worked in the adjutant general’s department in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands during World War II.
Julian made a trip to Washington in December 1943 and his wife took the train to meet him there. Linn was born in September 1944.
Julian was discharged from the Army in 1946. He joined his wife, who had bought a store in Arab before Julian returned home from the war, and started the Arab Supply Co., where he sold appliances and general hardware.
Linn said in the article that he went to a Brannon reunion a few years ago at Old Center Methodist Church in rural Henry County. In 1858, Jehoiakim (Acom) and his wife Argent Gay Brannon gave 10 acres of land for the church and cemetery. Linn said many graves in the cemetery have the Brannon name.
“You folks that are familiar with the Dothan area may know Brannon’s Stand and Brannon Stand Road,” the article says. “That was not named after a fruit stand. It is named after a great uncle that always kept a good prize bull standing at stud.”