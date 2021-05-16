Answer Man: What’s the story behind Brannon Stand Road?

Q: What’s the story behind Brannon Stand Road?

A: On some maps, the area where State Highway 605 crosses Main Street on the west side of Dothan is called Brannon Stand. North and south of that intersection, the state highway is called Brannon Stand Road.

The origin of the name is referred to in a 2015 article on the website of The Arab Tribune, a newspaper in the town of Arab about 30 miles south of Huntsville.

The article is part one of the edited text of a presentation that Linn Brannon, an Arab businessman, gave at a meeting of the Arab Historical Society.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Linn is the son of Julian Brannon, who was born in Newville in 1913. Julian spent his early childhood in Newville and Dothan and moved to Birmingham in the late 1920s, attended Ensley High School and Birmingham-Southern College.

Julian entered the military in September 1943. Because of his background in personnel work, he worked in the adjutant general’s department in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands during World War II.

Julian made a trip to Washington in December 1943 and his wife took the train to meet him there. Linn was born in September 1944.