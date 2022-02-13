Answer Man: What’s the story behind Porter’s Fairyland?

Q: What’s the story behind Porter’s Fairyland?

A: Porter’s Fairyland was a swimming pool and recreational park that operated for nearly six decades starting in the late 1920s.

Located off East Main Street about a mile outside Ross Clark Circle, the resort was Fritter Springs (sometimes called Fritters Springs or Fritter’s Springs) before E.R. Porter bought the property from the Robinson Estate in the late 1920s.

The headline on a Dothan Eagle article written when Porter’s improvement program was in progress says old buildings were being razed to make way for new ones and the swimming pool was being enlarged.

“Before purchasing the resort, Mr. Porter had already spent more than $16,000 on the artificial pond adjacent,” the article says. “He estimates, therefore, that the cost of the improvements contemplated plus the purchase price of the property will approximate $80,000.”

An ad that ran when the swimming pool opened on Saturday, May 25, 1929, touts the new pool, bath houses, and bathing suits. A story that ran one day earlier says other features of the “fairyland” would be available to the public at a future date.

