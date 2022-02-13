Answer Man: What’s the story behind Porter’s Fairyland?

Q: What’s the story behind Porter’s Fairyland?
A: Porter’s Fairyland was a swimming pool and recreational park that operated for nearly six decades starting in the late 1920s.
Located off East Main Street about a mile outside Ross Clark Circle, the resort was Fritter Springs (sometimes called Fritters Springs or Fritter’s Springs) before E.R. Porter bought the property from the Robinson Estate in the late 1920s.
The headline on a Dothan Eagle article written when Porter’s improvement program was in progress says old buildings were being razed to make way for new ones and the swimming pool was being enlarged.
“Before purchasing the resort, Mr. Porter had already spent more than $16,000 on the artificial pond adjacent,” the article says. “He estimates, therefore, that the cost of the improvements contemplated plus the purchase price of the property will approximate $80,000.”
An ad that ran when the swimming pool opened on Saturday, May 25, 1929, touts the new pool, bath houses, and bathing suits. A story that ran one day earlier says other features of the “fairyland” would be available to the public at a future date.
“Come on out for the season’s first big splash, folks!” the ad that ran that Saturday says. “Get completely way from the heat, the dust and the Dothan grind with a refreshing swim at Porter’s Fairyland. Everything new, everything modern! Bring the whole family for a swim. And if you haven’t a bathing suit … remember there is a beautiful new wool suit waiting for you! Let’s go!”
Season and general admission tickets were on sale at Dothan Bank & Trust Co., E.R. Porter Hardware Co., Young Drug Co., and Cash Drug Co.
An August 1929 ad calls Porter’s Fairyland “The Playground of the Wiregrass!” It offered “healthful joy and fun for everyone” in the form of swimming, dancing, boating, and sports. It was “Open Every Day” and “Open Every Night.”
“Porter’s Fairyland is the ideal place for picnics, parties, and other outings,” the ad says. “Everything necessary for a wonderful time is here for you. Repainted, remodeled … practically everything new, clean, and inviting.”
A Facebook group called “Who remembers Porter’s Fairyland?” contains recollections of people who spent time there. Groups like “Old Dothan AL Memories” and “Old Dothan AL Memories (1920s-1950s)” also have posts about the recreational park.
The book “Preserving the Past for the Present: A Photographic Collection by Frank M. Gaines III” includes a photo of Porter’s Fairyland after it was remodeled in July 1981.
Porter's Fairyland closed in the 1980s. The site was later home to Dothan Survival Games, a paintball center now located at 386 Cowarts Rd.