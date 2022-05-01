Answer Man: What’s the story behind Sealy Hot Mineral Springs?

Q: What is the story behind Sealy Hot Mineral Springs?

A: According to a marker erected in 2010 by the Alabama Tourism Department and the Town of Cottonwood at the intersection of State Road 53 and Houston County Road 55, the 1920s saw an interest in drilling for crude oil in the area.

“Several attempts would find only a hot mineral water spring,” the marker says. “Mr. J.R. Sealy capitalized on this find and established an internationally known health spa.”

Sealy Hot Mineral Springs remained in business until fire destroyed it in 2001.

An Encyclopedia of Alabama article on Cottonwood says after a small earthquake in 1927, a resident discovered petroleum floating on the surface of a local well.

“A brief oil exploration boom followed until it was determined that the substance was simply gasoline that leaked from underground storage tanks as a result of the earthquake,” according to the article.

The resort that brothers J.R. and C.S. Sealy started constructing in 1936 near Cottonwood “became a popular tourist destination because of the alleged restorative power of the mineral water.”

Historian and author Dale Cox wrote a blog about the springs on twoegg.blogspot.com in September 2019.

“The Sealy brothers, who invested tens of thousands of dollars of their own money during the craze, were nothing if not determined,” Cox wrote. “They soon realized that their failed oil wells just might pay off after all.”

Cox wrote that Sealy Well No. 1 penetrated to depths of nearly 5,000 feet before the drilling was called to a halt. “One of the last drill bits, however, struck something that proved almost as valuable as oil - hot water,” the blog says.

Cox cited a 1937 newspaper article that recounted the discovery:

Nine years ago on the Sealy farm about three-fourths of a mile from Cottonwood, a well was started in search for oil. After almost four years of drilling and expenditure of about $123,000, at a depth of 4,280 feet, just as it had almost reached the top, the drill dropped and the terrific impact of its fall for almost three-fourths of a mile, broke the strata and immediately a powerful stream of hot salt mineral water gushed out and from then until now the hot salt mineral water has been pouring out at a rate of over 10,000 gallons per hour at a temperature of about 110 degrees. - (Mayor J.T. White of Cottonwood, "Oil Drill In Valley Fails But A Mineral Spring Is Result," Columbus Daily-Enquirer, February 13, 1937.)

The artesian well or "hot spring" created a stream of water that flowed off into low spot that soon became a lake, according to the blog. Many believed that hot mineral water could cure a variety of illnesses and conditions, and stories spread of people and animals finding relief and healing in the water.

The Sealy brothers realized the potential of their accidental discovery. “In the spring of 1936, they started building a resort around their ‘hot mineral well’ that included 55 hotel rooms, cottages, apartments, a large assembly area, and dining rooms,” according to the blog. “Visitors could ‘take the waters’ in 32 rooms with baths built for that purpose as well as in a 50x100 foot swimming pool.“

So many people - more than 10,000 in 1936-1937 – visited Sealy Springs that almost the entire town of Cottonwood "was turned into a big rooming house to care for the overflow of people who came for bathing and treatment in the healing waters of the well."

By 1938 the resort’s fame had spread across the nation, rivaling similar destination by the eve of World War II.

“Many who had previously gone to Hot Springs, Arkansas, or Warm Springs, Georgia, came to Cottonwood instead,” according to the blog. “Even President Franklin Roosevelt expressed interest in the resort.”

Then Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

“The country mobilized for war and trips to resorts like Sealy's Hot Mineral Wells became luxuries in which few indulged,” according to the blog. “The post-war years did not bring back Cottonwood's glory days. The central administration building of the resort was destroyed by fire in 1947, but there were no injuries as ‘few guests were registered.’"

After Sealy Springs closed as a resort, the facility “went through uncertain times when a much-investigated medical clinic opened there,” according to the blog. “Comedian Dick Gregory was also reportedly in negotiations to develop the site as a diet clinic in the late 1980s. A 2001 fire ended the resort's 65-year history, however, by destroying the main facilities.”

The site of the hot springs is overgrown and all but forgotten today.

“An iron gate, dilapidated fence, and a few surviving structures are all that remain as reminders of its fascinating history,” according to the blog. “The hot water still flows, filling the warm water lake on the grounds and then flowing away down a creek to eventually make its way to the Gulf of Mexico.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.