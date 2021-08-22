Answer Man: What’s the story behind the name of Two Egg, Florida?

Q: What’s the story behind the name of Two Egg, Florida?

A: According to Dale Cox, a Two Egg native and local historian cited in an article written by Tony Bridges for the Visit Florida website, the wide spot where Wintergreen Road (State Road 69A) splits off from State Road 69 in Jackson County started as a lumber community around the turn of the 20th century.

“Two Egg was called Allison back when it was a lumber camp,” the article says. “It had one store — the Lawrence Grocery — and a post office that opened in the late ’30s. During the Great Depression, money was tight, so local families traded eggs for goods from the general store.

“The way the tale goes, a traveling salesman was in the store one day when some children were sent in by their mother. All they had for payment was a pair of eggs, causing the man behind the counter to complain that he was living in ‘nothing but a two-egg town.’

“When the salesman later needed to send a package of goods to the grocery, he simply addressed it to ‘the two-egg store.’

“The name stuck, the post office eventually adopted it and even the Florida Department of Transportation added the name to the map.”

“It’s been Two Egg ever since,” Cox said in the article. “That’s about as close to the real story as I’ve ever heard.”

