Answer Man: What’s the story behind the Saliba Building, 129 S. St. Andrews St.?

Q: What’s the story behind the Saliba Building, 129 S. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan?
A: The building is named for Elias Thomas Saliba, who was born in Lebanon in 1880 and settled in Dothan in 1900.
According to an article in “Saleeby-Saliba Worldwide Family: From Ancient to Modern Times” written for the book by Norma Jo Saliba Hanson, granddaughter of Elias Thomas Saliba and sister of former mayor Alfred Saliba, Elias Thomas Saliba was born in the village of Bteghrine, Lebanon.
When Elias Thomas was 14 years old his father died, and he went to work in a silk factory to support his mother and three brothers.
“He saved enough money to buy a ticket to the United States to visit relatives and arrived in Savannah, Georgia, in 1898,” Hanson wrote. “While staying with friends in Ozark, Saliba rented a horse and carriage and ordered merchandise from Savannah in order to sell door-to-door in the area.”
By 1900, when Saliba drove his wagon of goods in downtown Dothan, the town founded in 1885 boasted a railroad, a grammar school, six churches, and electric lights.
“Impressed with the growth potential in Dothan, Elias Thomas rented a building at 104 E. Main St. and opened his first grocery store,” Hanson wrote. “The next year, he relocated on the northwest corner of Main and St. Andrews streets in what was later known as the Page Drug Building, and he sent for his brother Mose to help him operate the market and lunch stand.”
By 1903, Elias Thomas could afford to send for his mother and two youngest brothers: Abraham, 16, and Michael, 12. When they arrived in June, Elias Thomas hired Roy McClure from the Dothan Grammar School (later renamed Howell Elementary) to teach the whole family the English language.
In 1904, when Elias Thomas Saliba was visiting friends in Moultrie, Georgia, he met and married Rose Khassouf. They had nine children, including Joseph Elias Saliba, Norma’s father. Three of the nine children died at an early age.
“Elias Thomas became an American citizen, and the young entrepreneur saw that Dothan needed its own wholesale grocery and tobacco dealership,” Hanson wrote. “Before establishing the new business, he gave his fruit and grocery store to Mose and Mike and opened another store at 122 E. Main St. for his brother Abe.”
Joe “Buck” Baker Jr., who served as Dothan’s mayor in the early 1900s, sold Elias Thomas Saliba four lots in the first block of South St. Andrews Street between Main Street and the Central of Georgia railroad tracks. Saliba contracted with John William Baughman, a Wiregrass builder, to construct a two-story brick building with a basement and the town’s first elevator.
“The walls were to be three bricks thick, and a platform elevator for loading merchandise would be central to the building, connecting the basement with the top floor offices,” Hanson wrote.
In 1912, Elias Thomas planned to take his wife, Rose, and their children to Lebanon for an extended visit.
“Before they left, he sold the business to the Jackson Grocery Company, who agreed to lease the building for 10 years,” Hanson wrote.
While in Bteghrine, Elias Thomas started a new business and was elected mayor of his village.
“For his dedicated work in establishing 14 rural schools, he was decorated by Czar Nicholas of Russia and presented a magnificent sword with his name carved on the blade,” Hanson wrote.
Elias Thomas’ return trip to Dothan was again delayed, this time by war.
“The Lebanese people had no food or money, but Elias Thomas managed to obtain groceries and sold them to the villagers for I.O.U.s,” Hanson wrote.
At the age of 39, Elias Thomas Saliba was assassinated. “His widow Rose returned to Dothan with their six children and rented the landmark building to various tenants from 1922 to 1940,” Hanson wrote.
At that time, her sons began to use the facility for several different purposes, including a roofing business, furniture sales and an optometry practice.
“As E.T. Saliba’s sons relocated their businesses and retired, the structure joined its neighbors in the cemetery of vacant buildings,” Hanson wrote. “In the 1970s and 1980s Dothan retailers flocked to new shopping malls, and residents moved away from the center of town toward and beyond the Ross Clark Circle.”
In June 1984, Dr. Robert Johnstone purchased the Saliba Building from Elias’s son, Albert.
“The sale included a provision that the large block reading ‘E.T. Saliba – Established 1900’ would remain intact at the top center of the building,” Hanson wrote.
Johnstone planned a full restoration of the exterior and hired a Montgomery architectural firm, Watson, Watson & Rutland, to ensure compliance with the guidelines set by the Secretary of the Interior for the Rehabilitation of Historic Structures. To qualify as a true historic restoration, 80 percent of the exterior would have to be returned to its original form, and no structural additions could be attached directly to the building.
“The Saliba Building Restoration Project by Southeast Development Company was so successful that in September 1985 it won the annual Preservation Award, given to one of seven nominees that year by the Historic Chattahoochee Commission,” Hanson wrote.