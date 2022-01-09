Answer Man: What’s the story behind the Saliba Building, 129 S. St. Andrews St.?

Q: What’s the story behind the Saliba Building, 129 S. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan?

A: The building is named for Elias Thomas Saliba, who was born in Lebanon in 1880 and settled in Dothan in 1900.

According to an article in “Saleeby-Saliba Worldwide Family: From Ancient to Modern Times” written for the book by Norma Jo Saliba Hanson, granddaughter of Elias Thomas Saliba and sister of former mayor Alfred Saliba, Elias Thomas Saliba was born in the village of Bteghrine, Lebanon.

When Elias Thomas was 14 years old his father died, and he went to work in a silk factory to support his mother and three brothers.

“He saved enough money to buy a ticket to the United States to visit relatives and arrived in Savannah, Georgia, in 1898,” Hanson wrote. “While staying with friends in Ozark, Saliba rented a horse and carriage and ordered merchandise from Savannah in order to sell door-to-door in the area.”

By 1900, when Saliba drove his wagon of goods in downtown Dothan, the town founded in 1885 boasted a railroad, a grammar school, six churches, and electric lights.